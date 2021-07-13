Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has condemned South Africa's ongoing violent protests in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng

The popular entertainer went online to post an emotional video where he strongly questions people's behaviour

Somizi made a desperate call for something to be done to stop the looting before the country goes up in flames

Versatile Mzansi entertainer Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung is calling for something to be done as South Africa continues to suffer violent protests. The turmoil started in KwaZulu-Natal as the masses demanded the release of Jacob Zuma from prison.

Somizi: "It’s barbaric, even animals don’t behave as we do right now". Image: @somizi / Instagram

Source: Instagram

The looting of shopping malls and commercial vehicles soon spread to Gauteng before the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) was called upon after the South African Police Services (SAPS) got overwhelmed.

TV star, radio personality, and dancer Somizi has since gone onto social media to voice his disapproval of the violent events.

In a video he posted on Instagram, as reported by African News Herald, Somizi lashes at South Africans.

“If this is the South Africa that we have all been dreaming about … count me out.

“What is happening right now in KZN and Gauteng, the looting in the name of being former president Zuma’s supporters … No, that’s not the way to go … Something needs to be done asap.

“When students were rioting peacefully, all over the county, they were shot with rubber bullets, some were shot using live ammunition … water cannons were used.

“Who is going to suffer … This is self-inflicted poverty and we are sitting comfortably in our own homes watching … When some of us might survive all of this, the majority are going to suffer. We need to do something. What’s happening now is utter rubbish … Let call it what is it … it’s barbaric, even animals don’t behave as we do right now.

There is no excuse. Whether Zuma is innocent or guilty, I don’t care, if this is how you show support … futs**

“Something needs to be done. South Africa is going to burn … what an unproud moment to be South African right now!"

Meanwhile, as the violence continues, the SAPS and SANDF remain under pressure to manage the situation.

