Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo recently took the Micky out of a contestant, and the people of Mzansi were finished

Somizi gave the poor contestant a speech that no one could desire, displaying how his influence and the need for a Golden Ticket would have him agreeing to whatever he said

While many found Somizi to be hella funny, some felt it was an abuse of power and not fair on the contestant

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Somizi Mhlongo had the people of Mzansi cracking over a speech he gave to an Idols SA contestant. It was a lot LOL.

Using his influence, Somizi displayed how no matter what he says people will listen, especially to get a Golden Tick on Idols. Telling the contestant to drink all sorts, from ‘cough of magnesia’ to ‘loaf brown’, Somz successfully had the entire country confused and in fits of laughter.

Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo gave a contestant the most confusing speech that had the people of SA laughing in confusion. Some felt it was unfair to the contestant. Image: @somizi.

Source: Instagram

Only Somgaga will truly know what he was trying to get at, kante.

Here is what went down:

Peeps took to social media to comment on Somizi’s cray remedies and use of power. Shame, the poor contestant did not know what was going on, Somizi is such a laugh.

@Mc_Gaddafi called on the contestant to explain:

“Mzwandile said he understood @somizi I think he can clear everything out because we were all confused.”

@MyMellow22 found the entire thing extremely entertaining:

“I have never laughed so hard.”

@Zinhlez66299580 laughed hard at Somizi’s speech:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Not finding Somizi’s stunt as amusing as others, @FebridgeL labelled it an abuse of power:

Somizi has people talking as he keeps quiet on Mohale’s birthday

It was Mohale’s birthday but Somizi was at the forefront of the trends. Due to the nature of the couples’ estranged relationship, many were waiting with bated breath to see whether the media personality would publicly acknowledge his husband’s birthday.

Briefly News reported that although many social media users innocently wished Mohale a happy birthday on Friday, 9 June 2021, others called on Somizi to do the same.

@mogomotsolebot2 said:

“Mohale and Somizi. Two of the most bullied people in this app. Even on Mohale's birthday day. Ya'll still wanna bully him. Let the boy be. Do better.”

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za