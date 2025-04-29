The former Big Brother Mzansi stars Uyanda and Beekay recently bagged new ambassador gigs

The controversial podcaster Mac G officially announced the two reality TV stars as the new ambassadors of his alcoholic beverage, Chillers Punch

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Uyanda and Beekay's new gig

Beekay and Uanda bagged a new gig. Image: @beeekay_rsa, @uyanda_hlangabezo

Halala! South African reality TV stars Beekay and Uyanda had something great to celebrate recently as Mac G officially and excitedly announced his partnership with the two former Big Brother Mzansi stars.

Uyanda and Beekay new Chillers Punch ambassadors

Just a week after his drama with Minnie Dlamini, the controversial Podcast and Chill host Mac G excitedly announced during one of his recent episodes that the former Big Brother Mzansi stars, Beekay and Uyanda are the new face s and ambassadors of his alcoholic beverage, Chillers Punch.

An online user @TserunD posted a video of Mac G announcing the two stars as the new ambassadors of his alcoholic beverages and captioned it:

"Yo!!! Uyanda and Beekay have been announced as the brand ambassadors for Chiller's Punch 😭😭🕺🕺🕺🕺🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 Congratulations Beekay #BBMzansi."

Uyanda also posted about his new partnership on his Instagram page and wrote:

"I’m absolutely ECSTATIC! Being named the 1st brand ambassador of @chillerspunch is beyond my wildest dreams! Huge, heartfelt thanks to the amazing Chillers Punch team and HoneyBadgers for believing in me. This is a dream come true, and I’m honoured to represent such an awesome brand! I’m ready to slay this role and make you all proud! Thank you, God, for this incredible blessing."

South Africans congratulate Uyanda and Beekay

Many netizens congratulated the two stars on social media as they flooded the comment section with their messages. Here's what they had to say:

@40Chiku said:

"My boy, why am I crying.... Thank you God CHILLERS PUNCH X BEEKAY. BEEKAY THE AMBASSADOR."

@Conquer74016458 wrote:

"Uyanda has been high and low promoting that brand, he deserves it."

@vmash12 commented:

"Beekay winning is so personal to me love that boy so much."

@Toniamountain1 responded:

"Congratulations, Beekay, for becoming the ambassador of chillers punch. He is one person who marketed that drink well in the house and yet did not misbehave. He keeps bagging all the drinks deal from Red Bull to Chillers Punch 👊 👏."

BBMzansi star Uyanda becomes the first Chillers Punch ambassador. Image: Supplied (DSTV)

Meanwhile, previously, Sweet Guluva shared with Briefly News how grateful he was for winning the show and also being DStv's brand ambassador.

He said:

"What a wow, what a journey it has been. Winning the show still feels so surreal, but I am so grateful for the love I have received all over the world and, this experience has truly been a life-changing journey, and being an ambassador for DStv is an absolute honour and i can't wait to connect with the people while representing the brand."

Wiseman Mncube apologises to Ashley Ogle

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that fans are unforgiving despite South African actor Wiseman Mncube's apology to former Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 housemate Ashley Ogle.

Shaka iLembe star Wiseman Mncube took to his Facebook account and commented on Ashley Ogle and Sweet Guluva's relationship. He joked about Ashley's race and the fact that she is from Wentworth. He encouraged Guluva's fans to vote for him so that he could run away from her when he won the R2 million cash prize, which he did.

