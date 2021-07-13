Woman Inspires Mzansi to Clean Up After the Looting: “We’re in This Together”

An incredibly thoughtful woman has not allowed the recent unrest to get the better of her, offering herself to anyone who might need help cleaning up

She headed online to reach out to the many people in her community, unknowingly encouraging others to do the same

Mzansi social media users were left inspired and headed to the comments section to compliment the woman for her efforts

In the aftermath of this weeks looting spree, a local woman is offering a helping hand to all those in need. Her kind gesture has certainly reminded all South Africans to come together during this very difficult time.

This woman is making a difference in her community. Emelda Masango/Facebook

to graciously offer her services. Instead of allowing the recent unrest to cause her anxiety and fear, the young woman decided to reach out to all those who might be going through a similarly difficult time.

"Anyone who needs help to clean up after the looting in their business I volunteer since I am not working today only if you are around Joburg," her viral post read.

Masango's offer certainly inspired many South Africans to start cleaning up their own communities too. Many commended the woman for being a catalyst for change.

Check out some of the comments below:

Rudzani Prince said:

"I can also offer my company to also clean for free. We are in this together."

Clare Lang said:

"I would love to get involved here too. Although I cannot give my time, I'd like to offer monetary assistance. Be it sponsoring clean up bags, transport or anything else that might be needed. Love the idea of having a group.Please keep us in the loop. #helpcleansa"

Talana Lopes said:

"After a day of feeling very sad, defeated and hopeless yesterday, seeing your post Emelda Masango gives us hope."

Chantal Abro said:

"These comments bring tears to my eyes. That through the shock and disbelief someone has thought of volunteering to fix as little as they can and get the ball rolling again. Such kindness and positive thinking at a time of such sadness."

Lisa Mains-Sheard said:

"eNCA news feature this citizen! No more airtime for the criminals!"

Moloko Boledi Mphahlele said:

"Anyone in Pretoria or Mamelodi. I can also help to clean up. Just got retrenched yesterday. Need something to distract me."

Ria Yeriel Wilson said:

"The 489 arrested criminals must be sentenced to cleaning without pay."

Local woman grateful to good Samaritan who returned her lost phone

In similar inspirational news, Briefly News previously reported that Karen Williams took to Facebook to share her amazing experience that restored her faith in our beautiful country and its people.

She revealed that she and her friends were at a funeral and her friend Jacky Daniels realised that she had left her phone at a petrol station.

Fearing the worst, Karen dialled the phone not expecting anyone to answer but to her surprise, a voice came through the speaker.

A gentleman and employee of Kranskop Engen, Thabo Puleng Mathye, had found the phone and answered it when it rang in the hopes that he could return it to its rightful owner.

Here is Karen's story in her own words:

"We experienced our own #ImStaying moment

My partner had sadly lost his Father. Friends of ours Augustine Daniels and his wife Jacky Daniels had come to support us, attending the funeral. They had stopped at the Kranskop Engen Garage on the N1(Limpopo). Unfortunately Jacky had lost her phone at the garage, realizing too late. After the funeral, they had called the phone and it was answered! A gentleman, Thabo Puleng Mathye had answered the phone. He's an employee at the Kranskop Engen.

My partner, Desmond Maserumule and I were able to contact him and travel to the garage from Modimolle this morning, meet up with Thabo and collect the phone.

A big THANK YOU to you, Thabo, for your honesty and keeping the phone safe May you be blessed."

Social media users react to the heartwarming story

Maria Sardinha:

"Bless you, richly, I believe, in people, yes I do ...may it return to you in many blessings."

Avis Brooks:

"Fantastic and some of the amazing people around us ..."

Pamela Eppit:

"He is a good person may God bless him abundantly keep safe my friend."

Ronel Prata:

"Thabo you will be blessed for your good heart and acting with integrity. God Bless you and your family."

