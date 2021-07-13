South African agricultural body AgriSA recently released a statement regarding a possible food shortage and/or a steep rise in food prices

The body believes that the possibility of the above-mentioned horrors will be a result of the looting; if it continues in SA

The organisation brought up the fact that aid organisations may not be able to feed communities thus threatening the well-being of many

AgriSA has warned that food items will be scarce and prices will be on a steep incline if looting continues in the country. The agricultural body has brought forward the possibility of hunger in certain communities.

The above has to do with aid organisations being unable to feed due to running out of supplies. AgriSA stated that the criminal activities are affecting agriculture amidst the peak citrus production season.

The body stated that large volumes of citrus worth around R592 million have to be transported to the Durban harbour weekly and any disruption to this could lead to serious financial losses for producers and prevent them from reaching the international markets in time.

AgriSA has warned of a possible increase in food prices and shortages due to the looting and protests.

Source: Getty Images

eNCA reported that AgriSA stated that trucks carrying a number of different supplies have been attacked and looted. This resulted in a small number of supplies of items such as meat, fruits and vegetables reaching markets. AgriSA is calling on the Presidency to ensure infrastructure such as harbours, roads and airports are protected.

The organisation released a statement in which it wrote that the situation in the country is no longer a peaceful protest but rather an excuse to exploit and destroy infrastructure. AgriSA called on citizens of the republic to rebuild the country's economy.

The rand slumps to its weakest in 2 months against the US dollar

In other business news, Briefly News recently reported that the rand fell to its lowest level versus the dollar in more than two months, as violent protests continue in parts of South Africa following the arrest of former President Jacob Zuma last week.

In the country's two wealthiest regions, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, violent protests shut down businesses and disrupted transportation networks, according to Business Tech.

The rand fell by 1.4% against the dollar since 30 April, and it's currently trading at R14.47 to the dollar.

Source: Briefly.co.za