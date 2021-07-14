Victor Letsoalo pulled out his best performance against Lesotho and scored a hat trick for Bafana Bafana in the COSAFA Cup

The Bloemfontein Celtic forward was selected to play for the squad and did not hold back, leading the squad to a 4-0 win

Bafana Bafana is set to play against Zambia next Wednesday and will be hoping to keep up the good performances

Bafana Bafana advanced to the Cosafa Cup semi-finals with a 4-0 win over Lesotho at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Tuesday afternoon, with debutant Victor Letsoalo scoring a hat-trick.

Letsoalo and Njabulo Ngcobo made their national team debuts, while Yusuf Maart started for the first time after coming off the bench in the previous two games.

Sphelele Mkhulise scored the other goal for South Africa in a commanding performance. Letsoalo also made history by being the first player in South African national team history to score a hat-trick on his debut according to Sport24.

Victor Letsoalo has impressed in his Bafana Bafana debut, leading the team to a 4-0 win against Lesotho. Image: @LiamBekker

South Africa qualified for the semi-finals with a game to spare, which they will play on Wednesday against Zambia.

According to BusinessDay, Morena Ramoreboli, the South African coach, welcomed back some of the country's biggest Premier League names, including Bloemfontein Celtic's Letsoalo and left wingback Sifiso Ngobeni.

It was Lesotho's second 4-0 loss in a row, following a 4-0 loss against Botswana in their previous match. On Wednesday, South Africa plays Zambia at the same site.

