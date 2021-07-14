A South African woman has taken to social media to plead with Mzansi to help trace a young boy who looted a clothing store

@SixoGxilishe says she is willing to help the poor boy to get new clothes in a dignified manner and has been joined by man South Africans

However, the post has also attracted criticism from her followers, many people argue that there are many children suffering and she’s only looking for a spotlight

With the looting incidents and violent protests calming down in Gauteng, one young boy’s plight has caught the attention of a generous social media user. The boy is seen in a video showing new clothes he looted from one of the shopping malls.

According to a video shared by @SixoGxilishe, she wants to clothe the young boy and has urged people who know the boy to contact her. She says her generosity will not just be a once-off thing but she will continue to look after the poor kid.

South Africans are reacting to a woman's call to help a poor boy who has looted clothes.

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@MntwanaThokoza1 said:

“First time hearing you talking sense..thanks for him in advance.”

@Justnimro said:

“Maybe because you don't follow Sixo, she has helped a lot of people, she just doesn't go around bragging.”

@Ms_C4h10 said:

“@TheeLinda said she knows where we can find him when @BlessingMonyai and I and the rest of the group were looking for him Hoping we can join and bring out the best.”

@Leroy101leigh said:

“Blessed is the hand that gives than the one that receives.”

@Mathaithai3 said:

“Sixo, can you please make us aware should he be found. A couple of friends want to extend a helping hand.”

@ShaunMsduduzi said:

“Helping him alone won't solve the problems of the majority our government is vividly ignoring your post is from a good space but that will never be enough pity.”

@Andreas_Tobias said:

“Looting is stealing. Even if he took needs or wants cause if he got shot we were going to blame our police government for killing a poor child. The same shop he looted from is a place where someone is also working to support their family too..”

@Junior24302 said:

“We have a lot of such people in the country just go and find one. Finding specifically this one won't make a difference.”

@Annastacia_x said:

“Let's find him and put him in a better school. That will change his life forever. Drip is temporary.”

Livelihoods lost: Sad post shows destruction looting caused to small businesses

Still on looting reports, Briefly News reported that it seems many small and black-owned businesses have been negatively affected by the surge in looting action across the country.

As the instances of blatant criminality become more frequent so too are these devastating acts being caught on camera.

Heading online, @thalith49675954 first shared a post documenting the gruelling experiences of business owners in the aftermath of the looting.

