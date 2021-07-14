Tearful Moment As 70-Year-Old Man Sees, Hugs Military Veteran Son After 2 Years

An old man defied his advanced age as he reunited with his son after two years of not seeing him

In the touching video, the 70-year-old made a stunning leap over a fence as he rushed to hug his son who had just returned from military deployment

Social media users marvelled at the man's agility and strength despite being a septuagenarian while others gushed over the clip

Family, though the smallest unit of socialization, is everything to people. A father could not contain his joy as he finally sighted his son, one that he hadn't set eyes on for two years.

Overjoyed at seeing his son after two years, a 70-year-old man defied his age to make a jump into the warm embrace of his child. Image: @dailymail/ Instagram.

In an Instagram video shared by Daily Mail, the overjoyed 70-year-old man scaled the entrance fence effortlessly as he hugged his son. The son who is a military officer had been away on official duties.

A young man in the scene looked on in surprise as the old man defied his age to pull the fence stunt.

Social media users express surprise at the old man's agility

@drcherrychin reacted:

"Awesome family reunion. Nothing is better than this moment for them both."

@mullingsgladue said:

"He's got some good knees."

@ericallc_godsway.mrsguadalupe commented:

"Dad living in his Greatness."

@lasiribeiro remarked:

"I wanna be him when I’m 70."

@m_jones2440 stated:

"Ha! He pushed the other boy down."

Man reunites with biological mother after 42 years

a man reunited with his biological mother after 42 years of being separated.

the man's search came to an end this year when he landed on his adoption records and started a frantic search for the woman who gave birth to him.

The man, whose name is Trevor, revealed:

"I attached a baby picture, put on the title of the email my birthday, then sent her the email. I just figured, if this is her real e-mail and she sees the picture and birthday, she'll know it's me."

Source: Briefly.co.za