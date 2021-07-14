The famous artist, Rasta, has done it again as he pays tributes to the late Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo with a portrait

@RastaArtist says he hopes Makhobo’s soul will repose peacefully and has dropped two art pieces to honour the former African National Congress leader

South Africans have reacted with immediate effect but some people believe the artist is adding to the country’s woes

There is only one artist in Mzansi that can cause controversy and that is Rasta, the man has just displayed his latest artwork on social media. The controversial figure has drawn the late City of Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo.

South Africans have also taken to the comments section to share their reactions but many are not so kind to the artist.

@RastaArtist is paying tribute to the mayor who was laid to rest on Wednesday in Jozi and many of his followers have expressed funny, yet critical remarks on the piece.

Saffas are very critical of Rasta’s portrait of the former Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo. Image: @RastaArtist/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@NtsebiH said:

“You are drawing someone else now stop it.”

@Hoodparody07 said:

“Rasta hayii manje..tuu.”

@MakondolowoDuma sid:

“We are facing three pandemics now including Rasta.”

@FMavaza said:

“Rasta please draw Jacob Zuma? I want to see something.”

@Kenny_Monei said:

“This looks like Fana Mokoena.”

@Govhani10 said:

“This is Sipho Maseko.”

@Bokoromonio said:

“You still use Nokia N70 Jahman."

@Mrendy_Swazi said:

“Those wristbands, it doesn't even slide.”

