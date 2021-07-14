Somizi Mhlongo went on a shopping trip and instead of stocked shelves he was greeted with empty aisles

He was shocked at the extent of the disruption on food supplies to the shopping centres and how people bought everything available

Social media users took the comment section to their experiences of shopping during the violent protests

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

The riots and unrest are affecting everyone in South Africa. Somizi Mhlongo took to Instagram to share his disbelief.

He uploaded a video of himself in a shop and was astounded by the empty shelves that greeted him.

Somizi went shopping and was shocked by the state of the shelves. Photo credit: @somizi

Source: Instagram

The celebrity understood that people were desperate and that deliveries had been affected but the extent of the disruption shocked him.

Social media users great to Somizi' surprise

private_afa_:

"What you get when you live in a neighbourhood where everybody can afford food first set to get there buys it all."

supta_dj:

"Yho Haibo."

fe_mokoena:

"Just saw it now, couldn’t believe it, even bread and eggs gone."

simtshabalala:

"I found the same scenario izolo at Woollies Morningside @somizi I was left to buy what was left (cuts of meat I would never normally buy) "

misschaz_:

"Back to L5 stock piling! Mara Joburg ey middle class ba Selfish!!! Khona uMams who had a trolley full of toilet paper??? For what."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Somizi reacts to the violence gripping South Africa

Versatile Mzansi entertainer Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung is calling for something to be done as South Africa continues to suffer violent protests. The turmoil started in KwaZulu-Natal as the masses demanded the release of Jacob Zuma from prison.

The looting of shopping malls and commercial vehicles soon spread to Gauteng before the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) was called upon after the South African Police Services (SAPS) got overwhelmed.

TV star, radio personality, and dancer Somizi has since gone onto social media to voice his disapproval of the violent events.

Outspoken singer Ntsiki Mazwai gets blamed for South Africa’s raging violence

Controversial social media commentator Ntsiki Mazwai has been accused of inciting the country’s ongoing looting violence.

Ntsiki posted a passionate open letter of support for Jacob Zuma this week, where she argues that the former state President has been convicted without trial.

Ntsiki assured that she is first and foremost Anti-Zuma but claims the system’s treatment of the former head of state is unjust.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za