A Zambian content creator living in South Africa shared an entertaining video explaining how different African countries have unique nicknames for South Africa

These informal names reflect the deep cultural connections and migration patterns between African nations, showing how South Africa's reputation and influence have spread

South Africans in the comments section added their own experiences, with Zimbabweans and Malawians sharing additional nicknames, while others debated the accuracy of some terms

A Zambian content creator shared a clip showing what other African countries call South Africa. Images: @Maniespinner

Source: Facebook

A Zambian content creator has revealed the various nicknames different African countries have for South Africa. Content creator @Maniespinner, who relocated from Zambia to South Africa to pursue his content creation career, shared a video of himself sitting in his car explaining how different African nations refer to South Africa in February.

"How African countries nickname South Africa. Yes, South Africa has got so many nicknames from African countries," he began. "In Zambia, we call it 'Soube'. So once you hear someone saying: 'Ay my brother, I think next month I want to go to Saubay,' it means South Africa."

He continued with other examples:

"Nigerians, they call it Sasasa. Once you hear a young boy saying, 'My brother, my brother, right now I am in the Sasasa,' it means they are in South Africa. Yoh! Ugandan people took it very personally, they call it Zazanina."

These informal names have developed over years of migration, trade, and cultural exchange between South Africa and other African nations. Just as people worldwide often use nicknames for countries they frequently interact with, African nations have created their terms for South Africa, often based on simplified pronunciations or cultural significance.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Why countries have nicknames

Countries around the world often acquire nicknames that differ from their official names. Even South Africa itself has several official names in its 11 national languages, from "Suid-Afrika" in Afrikaans to "uMzantsi Afrika" in Xhosa.

This pattern isn't unique to Africa. Japan, for instance, is called "Nihon" or "Nippon" by its citizens, while foreigners use the Western-derived "Japan." Similarly, Germany is "Deutschland" to Germans, "Allemagne" to the French, and "Tyskland" to the Swedes.

South Africa's most famous nickname, "Rainbow Nation," was coined by Archbishop Desmond Tutu and popularised by former President Nelson Mandela after the 1994 democratic elections. The term celebrates South Africa's diversity and represents hope for unity despite differences.

Another popular nickname is "Mzansi," derived from the Xhosa word "mzantsi", meaning "south." It emerged in the late 1990s and is commonly used in arts and culture contexts. Some activists also use "Azania," a historical name for southern Africa that has political significance for certain movements.

These names reflect South Africa's complex history of colonisation, migration, and cultural blending. From Dutch settlers in the 17th century to British rule and the eventual emergence of a democratic nation, South Africa's identity has been shaped by many influences.

A content creator shared a video detailing the nicknames South Africa has in other countries. Images: @Maniespinner

Source: Facebook

Social media reactions to the nicknames

@Magreth Gurira gushed:

"In Zimbabwe, we call it joni and a South African is called sasko. If you are coloured, you are a keke."

@Princess Chafuwa explained:

"In Malawi, South Africa is called theba or join."

@Köllie-Hopp Anoria remarked:

"The obsession towards South Africa 🇿🇦 causes Trump to withdraw the funds, hayi kubi!"

@Lëö Sky disagreed:

"You making it nasty again...bra, South Africa ain't Zazaza you can't nickname a country 😒"

@Ayo Black corrected:

"Nigerians call it 'Southy', get your facts right, my boy!"

3 other stories about foreign visitors

Briefly News recently reported on an American tourist who shared her excitement about riding in a South African taxi in Nongoma.

recently reported on an American tourist who shared her excitement about riding in a South African taxi in Nongoma. An American woman's encounter with a kudu went wrong when the animal attacked her while she was trying to feed it.

A South African comedian fooled his overseas followers by filming wildlife in a nature reserve while pretending it was Johannesburg's CBD.

Source: Briefly News