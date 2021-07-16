PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Ayanda Thabethe was ruthlessly dragged for showing appreciation for her position of privilege on Twitter

The TV made a post about the dire food situation and collective distress in KwaZulu-Natal while also admitting privelege

Ayanda's post was met with immediate outrage and scorn before she deleted the statement but it was rather too late

Local beauty star and TV presenter Ayanda Thabethe was apparently thinking out loud when she should have just kept her thoughts to herself.

Totally unaware of the possible danger, she typed her thoughts on Twitter's 'What's happening?" bar before hitting 'tweet'.

The statement turned out to be the worst take on South Africa's class inequality, the consequences of the looting violence as well as family responsibilities.

Despite deleting the tweet after she realised her error, the always edgy Twitter community absolutely tore into the 35-year-old celebrity.

@moe_suttle said:

"I f***** hate a person that shoves their privilege in the faces of the poor and that’s what Ayanda Thabethe loves doing. She always takes the time to remind us how privileged she is and how lucky she is that she went from being a receptionist to being who she is today."

@Kate31057484 said:

"I must say Ayanda thabethe ukhuliswe kabi shem. Akanamahloni. We learnt growing up that if you have and somebody else doesn't, in that instance where you can't share or be of help to them. Hlonipha. Ungahambi ugabisile abanye."

@BossladyMsibi said:

"Ayanda Thabethe is the reason why I believe that rich people should stay away from social media during these times. We are happy for them but we are sensitive right now, life is excessively unkind to the majority of us. Yo."

@NalaThokozane said:

"Ayanda Thabethe is adding to the long list of beauty without brains … there by celebriteville Woman, I mean, what is this."

@DisaneSabelo said:

"Ayanda Thabethe makes sure you feel poverty no matter how much you try to ignore it."

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if Ayanda will follow the Twitter celeb etiquette by posting an apology.

LootLove asks to be left out of looting jokes, they ain’t funny

LootLove is not amused by the jokes people are making about the looting that is currently engulfing Mzansi. Being brought into the matter in a humorous manner, LootLove ain’t impressed.

Taking to her Instagram story, LootLove made it clear that she wants no part in these “loot” jokes and would appreciate it if people could just stop.

As her name includes ‘Loot’ in it, sis was brought into the mess that is our beautiful county. While she might have found it a little funny at first, LooLove is tired of the jokes now. The novelty has definitely worn off.

