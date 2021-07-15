LootLove asks to be left out of looting jokes, they ain’t funny

LootLove got caught up in the jokes referring to the carnage looting that is currently taking place in Mzansi as a result of her name

Taking to social media, a very unimpressed LootLove asked the people to back off and stop with the jokes

LootLove is all for a good laugh, however, the situation is not funny and she would like to be left out of it

LootLove is not amused by the jokes people are making about the looting that is currently engulfing Mzansi. Being brought into the matter in a humorous manner, LootLove ain’t impressed.

Taking to her Instagram story, LootLove made it clear that she wants no part in these “loot” jokes and would appreciate it if people could just stop.

As her name includes ‘Loot’ in it, sis was brought into the mess that is our beautiful county. While she might have found it a little funny at first, LooLove is tired of the jokes now. The novelty has definitely worn off.

LootLove posted:

DJ Sbu chooses forgiveness in this dark time, uplifts the people of Mzansi

DJ Sbu has taken the high road in regards to the looters. While we could all boil in anger, Sbu feels a lot more will come from forgiveness.

Briefly News reported that taking to social media with a lengthy post, Sbu explained that he has forgiven the looters for what they have done and that he sympathizes with their struggles.

“To most of us who have been affected directly or indirectly. We Forgive them. They are our brothers and sisters. Our children. Condolences to everyone who has lost a loved one.”

Sbu went on to encourage entrepreneurs to rise from the ashes and to grow to even greater heights. While this all might feel impossible, Sbu has no doubt that the people of Mzansi will flourish.

“Even if they have destroyed your business, that must not kill your spirit. Let's use these moments to give back even more. We get up, dust up and do it all over again. We refuse to give up.”

