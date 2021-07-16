Man Gushes Over His Beautiful Wife, Shares Cute Throwback Photo

A United States man James Piro has penned a heartfelt message as he hailed his beautiful black wife

The Oyinbo man shared a throwback of his wedding with the lady as they marked their 17th marriage anniversary

He recalled how the lady accepted his marriage proposal many years ago at a beach in the city of Mexico

A white man has marked his marriage anniversary to his black wife in an adorable fashion.

James Piro from the United States penned heart-touching words on his LinkedIn page as he celebrated the lady who has been with him for the past 17 years.

The couple have been together for the past 17 years Photo Credit: LinkedIn/James Piro

Sharing a throwback photo of their wedding, James appreciated the lady for putting up with him against all odds and opposition.

While stressing that love doesn't look at race or colour of skin, he revealed that fought and won battles.

The elated man shared how the lady accepted his proposal at a Mexican beach. Their union is blessed with two kids.

Social media celebrate the beautiful couple

Joy Sigler wrote:

"My parents taught me early on to look at the heart of a person not their color of skin. I raised my own kids the same way. Congratulations on your beautiful love!"

Yvonne Emmett said:

"Love your story I was in a mix marriage also but his family accepted me we were married for 38yrs but he is in heaven now. We all are one race in the eyes of God . Very happy for you both and family, and you made 17 yrs but you have many more to come. Congratulations all the best to you both. God Bless."

Adebayo Adesina stated:

"God Bless you both for your devotion to each other and for remaining strong in the face of any hostility and adversity that probably came your way! Congratulations!"

Claudia Grace commented:

"You will find as you look back upon your life that the moments when you have truly lived are the moments when you have done things in the spirit of love.” Happy anniversary James Piro to many more cherished years together."

