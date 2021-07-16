Ronnie Kasrils Says The ANC Must Cut Ties With Jacob Zuma

The former head of the ANC's intelligence Ronnie Kasrils says the ANC needed to face the fact it was time to cut ties with former president Jacob Zuma

Kasrils further stated that Zuma is a criminal who only had himself and his criminal activity for his incarceration

Kasrils also added that the ANC needed to focus on leading South Africa if the party hoped to continue being in power

Ronnie Kasrils, an anti-apartheid activist, said the African National Congress (ANC) needed to admit that former President Jacob Zuma was a criminal and needed to cut connections with him.

In an interview with Eyewitness News, Kasrils says if the ANC hopes to survive as the leading party then the party needed to focus on leading South Africa and be committed to being the country's leader.

Ronnie Kasrils says former president Jacob Zuma is a criminal and the ANC needed to sever all ties with him.

He further warned the ANC against hero worship, dwelling in the past, and maintaining relationships with those who previously battled for democracy but have since turned anti-democratic.

Kasrils also stated that Zuma was a criminal who has himself to blame for his arrest. Zuma is currently being held at the Estcourt Correctional Services in KwaZulu-Natal. He was arrested last week after he handed himself over to the police as per the Constitutional Court's judgment which found Zuma guilty of being in contempt of court and sentenced him 15-months in prison, according to News24.

“We need to first of all accept that the man is a criminal; he’s in custody, where he belongs, He's responsible for that and he's got other charges to face,” Kasrils said.

Kasrils also added that the Anc needed to cut ties with Zuma's loyal supporters who are members of the party.

