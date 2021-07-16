Andile Mpisane's Baby Mama DJ Sithelo Shows Off Baby Bump in Cute Snap and Video

Andile Mpisane's baby mama DJ Sithelo took to social media to show off her baby bump in a cute video and snap

The momma-to-be rocked black on black when she announced her pregnancy on Instagram on Thursday, 15 July

The heavily pregnant musician is carrying reality TV star and flamboyant businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize's second grandchild

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

DJ Sithelo is pregnant, again. The musician took to social media on Thursday, 15 July to show off her baby pump.

Sithelo Shozi is heavily pregnant with Andile Mpisane's second child. Andile is the son of flamboyant businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize.

Andile Mpisane's baby mama DJ Sithelo showed off her baby bump in cute snap and video. Image: @_sithelo

Source: Instagram

The Forever hitmaker took to Instagram and showed off her bump in style. She rocked all black in the snap and video she shared on her timeline. The stunner said that she's thankful for getting another chance to bring another life into this world. She captioned her post:

" 'And the child grew & became strong in spirit, filled with wisdom, and the grace of God was upon Him' - Luke 2:40. Thankful for the gift of life itself. Our love personified."

Mzansi celebs took to her comment section on the video and picture sharing app to congratulate her. Check out some of their comments below:

Thuli Phongolo said:

"Congratulations mama! You carry so beautifully."

Jessica Nkosi wrote:

"Congratulations beautiful."

Zola Nombona commented:

"So gorgeous mama."

Pearl Modiadie said:

"Congratulations honey!!"

Tshepi Vundla added:

"Stunning. Congratulations."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Shauwn Mkhize and Andile Mpisane serve mother and son goals in video

In other news, Briefly News reported that reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize and her son Andile Mpisane served Mzansi mother and son goals recently on social media. The businesswoman took to Instagram a few days ago and shared a video of the two of them enjoying a quality time together.

In the video uploaded by MaMkhize on her Instagram, she can be heard hyping Andile as he dances to an Amapiano track titled Mama while he drives. MaMkhize captioned her post:

"Mama and son. It's such moments I treasure as a mother: open relationship with my son and being able to talk about anything and everything. You are my world."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za