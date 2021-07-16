The Prince of Wales, Charles, has joined many people around the world to rally behind England striker Marcus Rashford

England's Rashford was a victim of racial abuse on social media following a missed penalty against Italy in the EURO 2020 tournament, and Charles says the striker is his hero

The Manchester United player is known for his good deeds off the field of play where he feeds children in his neighbourhood

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Following attacks on England and Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in the past few days, Prince Charles has come to the defence of the lanky forward.

Charles says he is fully behind the Red Devils hitman after he was racially abused on social media since missing a penalty for the Three Lions against Italy in the EURO 2020 tournament a week ago.

Away from football, Rashford is known for his efforts to ensure all children are equal and get food through his efforts to tackle hunger. The support follows that of public figures such as Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Prince Charles is also rallying behind England striker Marcus Rashford. Image: @MarcusRashford/Clarence House/Instagram/Twitter

Source: Instagram

Prince Charles backs the England striker Marcus Rashford

According to News24, Charles was speaking to the United Kingdom’s Radio 4 about sustainable farming, the Prince of Wales named the 23-year-old sportsman among a select few celebrities he loves. He said:

“From field to fork, extraordinary work is being done to try to build a better food system for everyone, be it Jamie Oliver promoting education and a balanced diet; restaurateur Henry Dimbleby's ambitions for safe, healthy and affordable food; or Marcus Rashford whose mission off the football field is to tackle child hunger.”

Scottish government looking to curb racial abuse on social media

The Scotsman reports that following recent online abuse of three black players, Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho on the England team, the Scottish Government has said they fully support Police Scotland and prosecutors in applying for Football Banning Orders when appropriate.

The Scottish Government's comments come after Johnson announced that an FBO will be extended in England to stop racist trolls attending games for up to 10 years.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Mamelodi Sundowns unveil Slovakian striker Pavol Šafranko, other new signings

In other football stories, Briefly News reported that with an eye firmly fixed on defending their DStv Premiership title in the upcoming season, Mamelodi Sundowns have called on the services of Slovakian international striker Pavol Šafranko.

The 26-year-old is among four such newly-signed players who were unveiled by the 2020/21 DStv Premiership champions on Friday afternoon. Šafranko signed from Romanian Liga 1 top-flight side Sepsi OSK Sfântu Gheorghe.

Former Golden Arrows left-back Divine Lunga makes it to the ranks of the Chloorkop side along with right-back Grant Kekana of SuperSport United.

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za