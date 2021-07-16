A video doing the rounds on social media has caught the attention of many people who continue to condemn looting

The clip is posted by @KulaniCool and shows people standing in a very long queue as they look to buy groceries at a mall

Although many have condemned looting, some believe the people who participated in it must feel the effects and nobody must be sorry for them

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

South Africans are now facing the reality of food shortages and that is evident in a video doing the rounds on social media. These are the effects of the violent and looting incidents that took place in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces in the past few days.

In a video shared on social media by @KulaniCool, people are seen queuing to enter a shopping mall. With many shopping malls having been looted and burnt down, communities are set to suffer and face such challenges.

A video showing people in long queues for food has attracted Mzansi. Image: @KulaniCool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Thabcile M said:

“Kanti what happened to the food they looted is it already finished?”

@Faith_M1 said:

“Yesterday when I went to look for an open store to buy groceries, that que was for cars to the petrol station. I don't wanna talk about the line at the grocery store. I came home at 20:28 since I left at 8am.”

@Markvanspirit2 said:

“Sad for who? They deserve whatever comes their way.”

@Inkosinamandla1 said:

“This is Newlands East in Durban...My home time..One of the places that were protected during the whole looting..Now everyone is rushing for food.”

@Cazker said:

“Min 5hr wait to get food and then by the time you get to the shop the only thing they have left is cleaning products. It’s shocking.”

@Bhebhetv4 said:

“Sad part food will be finished by half of these people while there is one person with 100 baked beans packs from looting with cheese without a fridge.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@MondliBrianZum said:

“I have just come back from the shops, yoh the lines are so long in a way that I didn't even bother to stand on a queue.”

@MogomotsiLebot2 said:

“Mos this is a super spreader event, isn't it?”

@MzaniQueen said:

“I thought Zuma's kids are going to feed ppl. Shame.”

@JasonKhumalo2 said:

“South Africans are so passive. They tolerate nonsense. Why don't they March to the homes of politicians and demand they fix this mess or else.”

Mzansi in disbelief as looters rob blood bank on live TV during Cyril Ramaphosa's address

Remaining with protests and looting, Briefly News ran an article that South Africans are disgusted as they react to a social media post by the South African National Blood Service that was also looted on Monday.

SANBS have condemned the violent protest as one of their outlets was broken into. The information also comes after one of the branches was seen vandalised on television during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Monday night.

With the country still battling against the scourge of the coronavirus pandemic and other illnesses, there is definitely the need for blood yet some people decided to break into the service’s offices.

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za