Haibo: Defy Factory Loot Abandoned, Found in Open Fields, Mzansi Reacts

Social media was abuzz in Mzansi on Friday after a video surfaced showing suspected loot from a Defy factory abandoned in an open field

The video was viewed close to 16 000 times since it was posted and received throngs of reactions from Mzansi social media users

Some users praised the discovery of the loot while others directed criticism at law enforcement, accusing police of just standing by amid the unrest

A video surfaced on Twitter on Friday showing stolen Defy factory appliances abandoned in open fields at an unknown location.

The reasons and the number of items abandoned are unclear but hundreds of fridges, washing machines and other appliances can be seen left on fields near a road.

Suspected Defy factory appliances that were looted amid days of unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal were discovered abandoned in open fields. Image: @Sochangane/ Twitter.

The video was shared by a user with the handle @Sochangane and a caption reading:

"Looted appliances from Defy factory left in fields."

It video was viewed close to 16 000 times since it was posted and received throngs of reactions from Mzansi social media users.

Social media reacts to the aftermath of sporadic looting

Some users praised the discovery of the loot while some directed criticism at law enforcement, accusing police of just standing by amid the unrest as looters made off with goods.

Other users questioned what would happen with the goods now that they have been found while a few others marvelled at the scale of the abandoned items.

@_SharonThembeka said:

"We see you [comrades] returning the loot, Amandla!"

@Mo_Tsetsana wrote:

"The same police were just standing there while looters owned every inch and now they want to act all brave and heroic...please."

@Juta_Kgokong asked:

"But how will each store claim its property from this? These items should be put up for auction."

@nolilenyora noted:

"Returning to more organised looters, government. Or where are they going?"

KZN woman flexes fridges, House packed to the ceiling with 'loot': "Living soft"

Briefly News recently reported that a KwaZulu-Natal woman grabbed the headlines on Twitter after she appeared on a video taking a tour of her 'loot'. It was posted with a caption which read:

"People are living soft, hey."

Thirty-second video, shared by social media influencer @kulanicool, the unknown woman can be seen brandishing her spoils to the amazement of a woman off-camera, who is also the same person taking the video.

A number of boxed items can be seen strewn all across the house and on a flight of stairs. The woman off-camera can be heard saying in IsiZulu:

"The problem is we just don't know how we are going to leave."

