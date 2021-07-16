Yoh: Beautiful Nurse Has Mzansi Faking Sickness for an Appointment

A beautiful nurse certainly has a few more admirers after sharing a lovely picture of herself on social media

The stunner even had a few fellas hoping in her DM's after sharing the cute snaps

Mzansi social media users instantly fell in love with the frontline worker and headed to the comments section to shoot their shot

A beautiful local nurse definitely has the gents drooling after sharing a stunning snap of herself looking ever so lovely in her work uniform. The frontline worker took some time out of her intense schedule to post the cute snap.

, @MphoMuntswu shared a picture of herself along with this caption:

"Highly on duty."

Looking at the picture it's clear that nurse Mpho takes to her job with the utmost joy. The smiley health professional's good spirit is definitely as infectious as any deadly disease.

Mzansi social media users were certainly infatuated by her beauty and headed to the comments section to compliment the stunner. Check out some of the comments below:

@NdinguJacke said:

"I think I'm losing my breath, can you do CPR?"

"Don't laugh, I'm dying here."

@Serogole_M said:

"Sr ke na le chest pains."

@freddye27 said:

"We appreciate your work frontliner."

@TeeKay1511 said:

"Do you do house calls?"

@MindskillzLunga said:

"I'm running out of OXY nurse."

@mdladlamn said:

"I see a Nurse in uniform I just melt. Triggers memories of my late Mum immediately and she was very pretty Shem so even better when they are pretty as well."

@wisdom_manganyi said:

"Do you know how to vaccinate? because I wanna be vaccinated by you Mpho,only you."

"Only in SA": Couple get married mid protest, Mzansi thinks it's inappropriate

In more news about pictures going viral, Briefly News previously reported that a local couple has caused a stir online after posing for a few snaps in the middle of tense protest action. The beautiful interracial couple has definitely left many social media users with their jaws dropped with some even criticising the pair for what they deem insensitive actions.

Heading to Twitter, @talhadasoo first shared the questionable video.

"This couple decided to get married in a riot ...absolute scenes ONLY in SA," he captioned the post.

It seems local social media users had similar sentiments of shock with some even condemning the couple for the inappropriateness of their actions.

Check out some of the interesting comments below:

@justkay_maanaso said:

"I think she wanted the aesthetic."

@nkaymthembu said:

"Ay no... I know this couple, they're married already I think they're making some tick-tock or Facebook thing."

@uMfuuh said:

"Black dress ay i hope bebengenzi i satanic ritual I use this bridge everyday singafi bo."

@uLesedi_ said:

"This has to be one of the most narcissistic thing I’ve seen in a while."

@kobus_JRA said:

"I swear I can officially say “I’ve seen it all”. 2021 Ke movie straight."

@SisiphoZinja said:

"what is going awwwwwwn?!"

@MfekaOkuhle said:

"re so dramatic."

qha.ma said:

"Maybe I am not completely understanding the message that’s trying to be conveyed? I just find this picture a little out of touch and a bit insensitive. Maybe you can shed some light."

ecstasy36 said:

"It's giving me the same energy as the influencers that went to BLM protests for the photo op. "

Source: Briefly.co.za