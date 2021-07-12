A local couple is turning heads online after taking part in an elaborate photoshoot all while a protest happens right behind them

One man even thought the strange couple were getting married and took to Twitter to share a video of the incident

Naturally, social media users had a few questions and headed online to share their mixed reactions to the post

A local couple has caused a stir online after posing for a few snaps in the middle of tense protest action. The beautiful interracial couple has definitely left many social media users with their jaws dropped with some even criticising the pair for what they deem insensitive actions.

This local couple found a strange photo opp. Image: @khawula_musa/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, @talhadasoo first shared the questionable video.

"This couple decided to get married in a riot ...absolute scenes ONLY in SA," he captioned the post.

It seems local social media users had similar sentiments of shock with some even condemning the couple for the inappropriateness of their actions.

Check out some of the interesting comments below:

@justkay_maanaso said:

"I think she wanted the aesthetic."

@nkaymthembu said:

"Ay no... I know this couple, they're married already I think they're making some tick-tock or Facebook thing."

@uMfuuh said:

"Black dress ay i hope bebengenzi i satanic ritual I use this bridge everyday singafi bo."

@uLesedi_ said:

"This has to be one of the most narcissistic thing I’ve seen in a while."

@kobus_JRA said:

"I swear I can officially say “I’ve seen it all”. 2021 Ke movie straight."

@SisiphoZinja said:

"what is going awwwwwwn?!"

@MfekaOkuhle said:

qha.ma re so dramatic."

qha.ma said:

"Maybe I am not completely understanding the message that’s trying to be conveyed? I just find this picture a little out of touch and a bit insensitive. Maybe you can shed some light."

ecstasy36 said:

"It's giving me the same energy as the influencers that went to BLM protests for the photo op. "

