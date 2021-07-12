Man Doesn’t Want NSFAS Allowance Until Zuma Is “Realised”, Mzansi in Stitches

A local man is facing some major backlash online after sharing his controversial thoughts on the #FreeZumaNow protests

The clumsy social media user made use of the wrong word in his passionate statement, much to the satisfaction of cheeky social media users

Mzansi was definitely left laughing and took to sharing their thoughts in the comments section

It seems a local man should work on his spelling if he's to have his way, as one Jacob Zuma supporter is hilariously learning. The passionate Zuma-die-hard is being trolled online after one very funny malapropism.

, it's clear the young man has every intention of sounding educated, sharing that he'd give up his student funding in order to see Zuma free.

'"We Don't Want NSFAS Allowance Until Zuma Is Realised," he captioned the post along with a few crying face emojis.

However, it seems his education has not yet taught him the difference between "realised" and "released" as many social media users savagely pointed out.

Check out some of the other cheeky comments below:

@lele_efkay said:

"Actually, NSFAS needs to stop paying for your fees until you learn that "Release" and "Realize" are 2 different words with 2 different meanings."

@Ori_Debig_Beats said:

"Mara nawe “realised” ? NSFAS is much needed this side."

@sapie_ra said:

"The fact that you want him to be “realised” is the reason why he’s gonna be in jail for a long time."

@Mike00404392 said:

"Yaa neh, this one is not a student and has never set foot in tertiary."

@Vho_Welem said:

"You don't deserve NSFAS, you still struggling to differentiate Released and Realised at the age of 27?"

@Mzwakhee_ said:

"NSFAS will be disappointed to find out they have been blessing someone who struggles with Released & Realised."

@Slwazetsi said:

"Lol you are a joke you don't deserve NSFAS, udla kaZuma mosi."

Mangosuthu Buthelezi condemns violence in KZN, calls for urgent action

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Mangosuthu Buthelezi, party leader of the Inkatha Freedom Party, has urged the South African government to put a stop to the chaos that is threatening to bring the country to its knees.

According to News24, Buthelezi says South Africa is being destroyed by the violent protests, looting and destruction being caused by protestors in different parts of the country.

People took to the streets of KwaZulu-Natal to protest for the release of former president Jacob Zuma who was sentenced to 15-month in prison for being in contempt of court by the Constitutional Court.

Buthelezi stated that he recognized the constitutional right to protest, however, the right to protest is not a right to commit violent acts or destruction. He has also spoken out about the response by the police which is seemingly failing to contain the protests.

“Can it really be true that South Africa’s armed forces are unable to control the rampage of destruction by crowds of people intent on warring against the state and against those who live by the rule of law?” said Buthelezi in a quote by News24.

Buthelezi has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to act accordingly to curb the violence as it will subsequently lead to the increase of coronavirus infections in South Africa.

"I urge our President to take a firm stand. I know the responsibility upon his shoulders and I will willingly stand in support of any measures he takes to protect South Africa. But I also know that if he does not act now, and act decisively, all will be lost,” said Buthelezi.

According to IOL, Buthelezi is concerned about the economic impact the protests have on the country. He shed light on the fact Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the country's economy and these protests are creating a much worse economic situation.

