Stephanie Courtney has been in America's stand up comedy and film industry for decades. She takes up supporting roles or is hired as a voice artist in most of the movies she has featured in. The celebrity is a familiar face to those who have watched the Progressive Insurance company's TV commercials. Join us as we unravel her fascinating life and career.
Stephanie has filmed over 50 commercials as Flo since 2008. She earns around $500,000 a year from the character. Flo is so famous in the US that people dress up as her for Halloween. She did several part-time jobs like waitressing and secretarial jobs while pursuing her dream careers. Stephanie's success story is truly inspiring.
Stephanie Courtney profile summary
- Full name: Stephanie Courtney
- Date of birth: 8th February 1970
- Place of birth: Stony Point, New York, USA
- Age: 51 years
- Career: Actress and comedian
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Caucasian
- Marital status: Married
- Height: 5 feet and 8 inches
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Hair colour: Hazel
- Twitter: @StephCourts
- Net worth: $8 million
Stephanie Courtney biography
Ѕtерhаnіе Соurtnеу is the youngest child in her family. She was born in Ѕtоnу Роіnt, Nеw Yоrk, UЅА to a history teacher (father) and a singer (mother). How old is Stephanie Courtney? The actress/comedian is 51 years old as of 2021. She was born on the 8th of Fеbruаrу 1970.
One of her older siblings is called Jennifer Courtney. She is an actress, married to Gy Stevenson since 2002, and they have three children. Stephanie Courtney's sister has featured in movies like Wolfhound (2002) and Janeane from Des Moines (2012).
Stephanie Courtney attended North Rockland High School and graduated from Binghamton University in 1992 with a degree in English. She got trained to act at the Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre and began her stand up comedy career at The Groundlings Theatre in Los Angeles.
Is Stephanie Courtney married?
Stephanie Courtney's husband is Ѕсоtt Коlаnасh. Коlаnасh is also in the entertainment industry. He is a lighting director at The Groundlings Theatre. Did Stephanie Courtney have a baby? She and Kolanach tied knots on 25th December 2008 and they had their firstborn when she was in her 40s.
Stephanie Courtney's career
Stephanie moved to New York after completing her degree. Her roommate, Columnist Meghan Daum, helped her enrol at the Neighborhood Playhouse while she worked as Ѕmіth Ваrnеу's secretary.
She joined her sister Јеnnіfеr Соurtnеу in Los Angeles after completing her acting training. The sisters performed together at the Аѕреn Соmеdу Fеѕtіvаl is Тhоѕе Соurtnеу Gіrlѕ stage play. While in Los Angeles, Stephanie also worked as a caterer and auditioned for stand up comedy jobs.
She joined a comedy group called The Groundlings and was also hired for some TV commercials. Her first commercial was with Bud Light, and it was aired during the Super Bowl in 1999. Stephanie Courtney's stand up comedy performances at The Groundlings theatre were also getting popular.
Stephanie Courtney's movies and TV series
She later worked for more prominent brands like Toyota and McDonald's. In 1998, she landed the role of Kate in the Ѕwееt Віrd оf Yоu movie and later performed as a waitress in Мr. Ѕhоw wіth Воb аnd Dаvіd television series.
The actress was a voice artist for the character in the 2003 Сеlеbrіtу Dеаthmаtс video game. Stephanie Courtney's Mad Men role was a switchboard operator. Additionally, she has been the face of Progressive insurance company for years. Below is a list of more Stephanie Courtney's movies, web series, and TV series:
Web series
- 2007: Derek and Simon: The Show as Glenda
- 2008: Face to Bush as Mary McQueegle
- 2008 to 2009: Back on Topps as Debbie Topps
Movies
- 1998: Sweet Bird of You as Kate
- 2003: Melvin Goes to Dinner as Alex
- 2005: Broadcast 23 as Mrs. Morgan
- 2007: The Brothers Solomon as Sara
- 2007: The Heartbreak Kid as Gayla
- 2009: Coco Lipshitz: Behind the Laughter as Karen Balsac
- 2009: Christmas Eve: Alaska as Melissa
- 2010: Fred: The Movie as Janet
- 2017: Girlfriend's Day as Cathy Gile
Television shows
- 1998: Mr. Show with Bob and David as a waitress
- 2001: Angel as Gwen
- 2004: Significant Others as Pam
- 2004: Without a Trace as Lynette Shaw
- 2005: ER as Charlotte
- 2006: Courting Alex as a ticket agent
- 2006: Re-Animated as Donna's team member
- 2007 to 2008: Cavemen as Diane
- 2008: Kath & Kim as Ruth
- 2009: The United States of Tara as Beth
- 2010: Men of a Certain Age as Stephanie
- 2012: Fred: The Show as Janet
- 2014: 2 Broke Girls as Eleanor
- 2014: Comedy Bang! Bang! as Blanche
- 2015: Mike Tyson Mysteries as Mrs. Ensler (voice)
- 2016: Major Crimes as Dr. Deb
- 2018 to 2020: The Goldbergs as Essie Karp
- 2019: Green Eggs and Ham as Various (voice)
- 2020: Mike Tyson Mysteries as Alicia Stevenson (voice)
How much is Stephanie Courtney worth?
The celebrity's net worth is $8 million as of 2021. The superstar emulates her mum's sweet side while acting as Flo. She credits her mum, Jane Courtney, for helping her find the character.
Stephanie Courtney worked herself up from nothing to somebody. She acknowledges her family for supporting her during the most challenging moments of her life. The star still has a bright future in her career.
