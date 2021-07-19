Nicki Minaj Looking for Mall Security Guard Who Let Stan Rap 'Whole Lotta Money'

Nicki Minaj is looking for a mall security guard who let her fan rap inside a luxurious store in New York City

The stan went into the store with a portable speaker and started rapping Whole Lotta Money - a song the popular rapper is featured on

The Moment 4 Life hitmaker now wants to give the security guard a gift for not chasing the stan out of the store while she was doing her thing

Nicki Minaj has taken to social media to thank a security guard who let one of her fans perform her song inside a posh store in New York City recently.

The popular US rapper reposted a clip originally posted by TikTok user @zhachanel12. A fan can be seen in the video rapping a song in which Nicki is featured on, Whole Lotta Money. The street performer went inside the designer fashion store with a portable speaker and did her thing.

Nicki Minaj is looking for a mall security guard who let a stan rap 'Whole Lotta Money' inside a store. Image: @nickiminaj

Source: Instagram

The security guard intervened but seemingly failed to stop the performance. According to TMZ, the Moment 4 Life hitmaker loved the fact that the guard walked away and let the show go on. According to the publication, Nicki wants to give the security guard a gift for letting one of her stans rap inside the store. She wrote on IG Stories:

"Someone tell the security guard in that video I posted that I'm lookin for him. I wanna send him a gift for being such a sweetheart to one of my babies."

Tweeps took to TMZ's comment section on Twitter to react to the story. Check out some of the comments below:

@TorSanders commented:

"Security probably fired for letting that happen, hopefully not though."

@Staizz8 wrote:

"They probably paid him off the way he walked away."

@Badblac1 added:

"Lol, oh man I cannot wait to go to an @NICKIMINAJ concert. I can just imagine that is going to be lit!"

