Killing It: SA Tennis Player Kevin Anderson Wins 7th Career ATP Title

South African tennis player Kevin Anderson has just won his 7th career ATP title after beating Jenson Brooksby

After being plagued by injuries, Anderson is looking to get back on his feet and is doing it with great poise and style

After his win, Kevin Anderson pleaded with South Africans to stay united during the unrest taking place in the country

Kevin Anderson won the Hall of Fame Open for the seventh time on Sunday, defeating 20-year-old American Jenson Brooksby 7-6, 6-4.

The 35-year-old South African won his first major championship on grass in Newport, Rhode Island, and his first on any surface since the Pune event in India in 2019.

With the win, world number 113 Anderson, who was a wild card entrant after losing in the second round at Wimbledon to eventual winner Novak Djokovic, is expected to rise to 74th in the rankings according to News24.

Kevin Anderson has made South Africa proud by winning his 7th career ATP title. Image: Leo Mason/Popperfoto

Source: Getty Images

According to IOL, Anderson has been dealing with ailments in recent months but has managed to play through them. His famous serve was essential in his straight-sets victory, and he tallied up 16 aces during the match.

"To be back here at the International Tennis Hall of Fame with such history, this could not be a better week for me to start, hopefully, my comeback," he said.

He also called for unity amongst South Africans during the looting crisis ongoing in the country.

"I want to say to everybody back home please keep believing in our country. Stay united because I know together, we can get through this," said Anderson.

Novak Djokovic declared himself the GOAT after winning Wimbledon

In other tennis news, Briefly News reported that Novak Djokovic recently clinched his 20th grand slam title after beating Matteo Berrettini to win his sixth Wimbledon title.

The argument of who the "Greatest of all Time" (GOAT) in tennis is has been a long debate, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer also have the honour of winning 20 grand slams.

With Federer approaching 40 and Nadal, 35, having lost his grip on Roland Garros this year after losing to Djokovic, the Serb is bound to move forward. He is in the position to surpass both of them with stunning form in tennis recently.

Source: Briefly.co.za