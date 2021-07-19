Mohale Trends as Mzansi Weighs In on Soft Life: “Biggest Looter in the Country”

Somizi's husband Mohale Motaung trended on social media recently after he uploaded a picture of himself living it up

Many social media users seem to be of the belief that the 26-year-old is living his best life using Somizi's money

They likened his relationship with the Idols SA judge to the recent spate of looting that took place in the country last week

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Mohale Motaung just can’t seem to catch a break in Mzansi. When the media personality took to social media to share a picture of himself enjoying a day at the spa, he did not expect the onslaught that followed.

Social media users seemed to believe that Mohale was still using Somizi’s riches to fund his soft life. After the unrest in KZN and Gauteng last week, many people resorted to looting to acquire luxury items for free.

Mohale has been described as a looter by Mzansi social media users. Image: @mohale_77

Source: Instagram

Many have likened Mohale to these looters as they believe he took from Somizi in a similar way. The reactions were nothing short of chaotic. Check them out here:

@refilwepitso said:

“With who's money sies, the biggest looter it's Mohale.”

@thekwerekwere said:

“A focused looter.”

@boomsphokazi said:

“When I grow up I want to be a biggest looter just like you.”

Mohale recently had to take flack from social media users after he spent his birthday without hubby Somizi.

Mohale Motaung turns 26, shows self-love while peeps trip over Somizi age difference

Mohale Motaung recently turned a year older. Taking to social media to celebrate himself, Mohale wished himself a happy 26th birthday and made it known that he loved himself, in the most innocent way. Mohale also shared some cute pictures of himself over the years.

While people should have probably wished Mohale a happy birthday, instead they focused on the age difference between him and Somizi. Peeps were convinced Somizi was pushing 60!

@MametjaThobile1 set it off by asking Somizi’s age: “How old is Somizi?”

@MissTee02591145 let it all out: “SOMIZI for peace [sic] sake I would take this hijacking as charity to the needy. Mohale is and was too young Somizi rushed it all and I'm sure it was overwhelming to this young boy, he couldn't say NO, in fact, who doesn't want a comfortable life."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za