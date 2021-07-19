A massive 11 215 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Sunday, 18 July, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)

South Africa's cumulative Covid-19 death toll has risen to 66 859 with 183 new deaths recorded in 24 hours. SA's coronavirus infections have risen by 11 215 in a single day on Sunday, 18 July; this is according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

In the last day, approximately 137 421 vaccines were administered making the cumulative number of vaccines administered in the country 4 535 222. Most new cases were reported in Gauteng (39%) this was followed by the Western Cape at 19%.

The NICD reported that in the last 24 hours, 400 people were admitted to both the public and private sector with Covid-19 complications.

Inmates are reportedly the next in line to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. Image: MICHELE SPATARI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

eNCA reported that in terms of the Covid-19 vaccine, prison inmates are next in line to receive the jab. Ronald Lamola the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services is expected to launch the vaccine rollout for prison both prison inmates on Tuesday, 20 July.

The administering of the vaccine to officials started on Thursday but the inmates will receive theirs this week and will have about 90 vaccine sites at correctional centres, said the report.

A report by News24 stated that last week, the Department of Correctional Services reported over 70 Covid-19 cases. Around 14 of those were inmates. This raised the cumulative number to 12 509 with a recovery rate of 91.08%. Covid19 Update: Prisoners Are Next in Line for the Jab With 90 Vaccine Sites

Gauteng is reportedly on its way to a devastating third wave

Previously, Briefly News reported that there seems to be a consensus within the medical and science communities that Gauteng's destructive third wave of Covid-19 infections will soon be a thing of the past.

Professor Salim Abdool Karim, the former chair of the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19, said the province, which was recently rocked by a wave of public violence, has shown a decline in the infection rate.

He added that the third wave was more than twice the peak of the first and second waves in the country," according to a report by TimesLIVE.

