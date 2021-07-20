Megan Thee Stallion has become the first rapper in history to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated s wimsuit issue

The award-winning rapper appears on the latest issue of the magazine and she couldn't be more excited

Megan shared that it feels amazing to become the first female rapper to appear on the magazine's cover and praised Beyoncé for helping her realise her dreams

Meghan Thee Stallion has made history. The US rapper became the first rapper to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated cover. She graced the latest cover of the magazine's 2021 swimsuit issue.

Megan Thee Stallion has become the 1st rapper to grace Sports Illustrated's swimsuit cover. Image: @theestallion

Source: Instagram

The Grammy-winning rapper said she couldn't believe it when the people from the magazine called her telling her they wanted her on the cover.

"To be the first female rapper on the swim cover makes it extra special. It feels amazing!" said Megan, according to Entertainment Weekly.

People reports that the superstar praised her mentor Beyoncé for helping her realise her dreams. She told the publication:

"I was so surprised when she did the cover, because I had only ever seen models before. I think she was the first musician to ever be on the cover."

Megan took to Instagram to let her stans know what's up. She posted the magazine cover and captioned it:

"REAL SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT EDITION COVER MODEL SH*T!!! Thee first female rapper on the cover of @si_swimsuit. I want to thank all the strong women in my life who inspired me to love my body and live my best hot girl life. It means the world to me to be on this cover DREAM COME TRUE!!"

Her peers in the entertainment industry and fans congratulated the rapper for making history. Check out some of their comments below:

mj_day said:

"Stallion Illustrated!!!!!!! Congratulations Meg! You are an absolute legend. We love you so much!"

pardi wrote:

"The face .. the body .. the hair .. the way the sun is bouncing off that brown skin... ALLLLLAATT SH*TTT AMAZING. PROUD OF YOU BOO."

goldenbarbie added:

"Real hot girl sh*t!!! Welcome to the family beautiful! Congratulations this is gorgeous!"

