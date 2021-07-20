SAFA Wants to Appoint More Women in Top Positions and Empower Them

SAFA is making it their utmost mission to appoint more women in top positions within their esteemed organisation

Romy Titus is the favourite to get the role of communications officer at the company after Domnic Chimhavi was handed other responsibilities

Amanda Dlamini has also recently bagged a top position at SAFA and it looks like they are finally ready for change

SAFA is searching for a good applicant to fill the role of head of communications at SAFA House, the home of local football. This follows the redeployment of senior Dominic Chimhavi to stakeholder relations.

Romy Titus, a TV and radio personality, has been filling in for Chimhavi and has been considered to take up the role full-time. Amanda Dlamini, a former Banyana Banyana captain, was named the association's head of commercial and marketing this week.

Lydia Monyepao, a female administrator, moved to the top echelons of SAFA as the chief operations officer in May. Monyepao was a star player for Banyana Banyana in the past.

“What I said when I took over is that women need to be given space at Safa. We must move away from the situation where women were never given serious positions," said CEO Tebogo Motlanthe according to Sunday World.

KickOff reported that Amanda Dlamini has been given a big position and this was to the pleasure of Mzansi football fans. It looks like change is finally here with more women being given the chance in top positions.

