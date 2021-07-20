Yerry Mina has played down having any rift with Lionel Messi after his former Barcelona teammate taunted him

Argentina defeated Colombia in the semi-finals of Copa Ameria via shoot-out as the Albiceleste went on to win the trophy

Mina and Messi both shared the same dressing at camp Nou for six months before the centre-back joined Everton

Yerry Mina has stated that he holds no grudge with Lionel Messi after the Argentine seemed to have taunted during the Copa America semi final game against Colombia, Daily Mail, Mirror.

The Albicelste defeated Colombia on penalties after both sides played a 1-1 during regulation time and went on to shoot-outs.

Yerry Mina has revealed that he bears no grudge with Lionel Messi following the Copa America incident. Photo by Chris Brunskill and MB Media

What really happened

Everton star Mina lost his spot-kick and Messi appeared to have repeatedly shouted 'dance now' as his teammates celebrated the save made by Emiliano Martinez.

In Colombia's quarter-final clash with Uruguay, Mina sucked his thumb after scoring his spot-kick which is believed to have been the reason Messi was taunting the centre-back.

However, the six-foot-plus defender claims he will always respect his former Barcelona teammate during a charity event in his hometown of Guachene.

"What happened with Leo is something that can happen at any moment, this is football.

"Life goes round in circles, it always gives you a second chance, but I am calm because I know that Leo is a great person."

Mina's spell at Barcelona

The 26-year joined Barcelona from Palmeiras and failed to impress managing only five appearances for the Camp Nou outfit.

After six frustrating months, he joined Premier League side Everton on loan and his deal was made permanent at Goodison Park.

Meanwhile, Briefly News had earlier reported that Lionel Messi and his wife Antonella Ruccozzo were spotted in the gym keeping shape ahead of the new season despite not being attached to any club yet, The Sun, Instagram.

The 34-year-old's contract with Barcelona ended last season and is yet to sign a new deal with camp Nou outfit.

The six-time Ballon d'Or has every reason to be resting after helping his native land win the Copa America since 1993.

