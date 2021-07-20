US Singer Halsey Welcomes First Child with Boyfriend Alev Aydin

American singer Halsey and her screenwriter Turkish boyfriend Alev Aydin have been blessed with a newborn baby

The Without Me singer posted two photos on her Instagram showing cute moments between her, the baby and her lover

Fans online congratulated them for their new bundle of blessings and complimented their child's beautiful name

US R&B and pop singer Halsey has given birth to her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin.

She shared the good news via her Instagram page.

Halsey is a new mom

The 26-year-old star cuddled her newborn Ender Ridley Aydin in her arms as her boyfriend looked on while taking a beautiful photo.

This is what she captioned on her Instagram post:

"Gratitude. For the most “rare” and euphoric birth. Powered by love. Ender Ridley Aydin, 7/14/2021."

Here are some of the comments from the post:

@mannymua733 said:

"Congratulations mama! Super happy for you, you look so beautiful."

@oliviarodrigo added:

"The most beautiful family! Congratulations."

@blackprints said:

"Babe, I am so happy for you, what a cute family."

@drsteverad commented:

"We love and miss you all already! Pure, nice, loving, genuine and humble always.Congratulations, @iamhalsey and @zoneaydin! He is beautiful, and we love his name!"

@marisa.aron said:

"I am crying and so happy for you."

@jessiepaege added:

"Such a beautiful moment and a lovely name. Emotional right now."

