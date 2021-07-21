Wayne Rooney Rates Man United's Title Chances Ahead of The New Season

Man United are yet to taste Premier League glory for more than seven years, with their last coming in 2013 under Sir Alex Ferguson

The closest they have come since then was during Jose Mourinho's spell and last season when they finished second behind Man City

They will be plotting for another attempt next season, with Wayne Rooney saying they have a good shot

Wayne Rooney has exuded confidence in Man United winning the Premier League ahead of the 21/22 season.

Man United are yet to taste Premier League glory for more than seven years. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

United finished second last term behind rivals Man City who won the title under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola.

However, despite missing out on the domestic crown, the Red Devils did show a glimpse of significant progress and appear to be on the up.

And in attempts to further ensure they challenge for the title, the Old Trafford dwellers have completed the signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

Rooney now contends the addition of the English winger and a few more will help his former side have a good shot at finishing top of the table.

“United fans will be excited with Sancho coming in, I’m sure there will be one or two more who come in,” Rooney told talkSPORT.

“I know the club very well, they’ll have expectations on themselves, expectations from the fans to be successful in a year which Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] will be looking at and really having a good shot at winning the Premier League," he added.

Merson names Man United among favourites to win EPL

Earlier, Briefly News reported Paul Merson believes the 2021/22 Premier League edition could be one of the tightest in recent memory.

The former Arsenal star backed Chelsea, Man United, City, and Liverpool all to go head-to-head for the title.

Merson, however, suggested the Blues need to sign a prolific goal scorer to stand the best chance, while United should add a midfielder within their ranks.

