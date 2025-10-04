Orlando Pirates winger Oswin Appollis has shown true sportsmanship after revealing that he’ll share his R100,000 Man of the Match prize with teammate Mbekezeli Mbokazi, following their thrilling win over Siwelele FC.

Appollis, who left the field in the 79th minute, was voted Man of the Match by the fans, but he was quick to praise Mbokazi’s incredible long-range strike that sealed the victory.

“We had to fight hard today; it wasn’t easy,” Appollis told SuperSport TV. “What a brilliant goal from Mbokazi. Honestly, he deserved the award more than me — he was everywhere, fighting and defending.”

When asked if he would share his prize, the winger didn’t hesitate. “Of course, I’ll definitely cut the cheque. What a goal — he earned it,” he said with a smile.

Appollis admitted it was a tough contest but applauded his team’s resilience as they secured their eighth consecutive win heading into the international break.

“It was a difficult match, but we knew our chance would come,” he added. “Congratulations to the bench and everyone involved — the whole team fought hard today. We’re just happy to walk away with the victory.”

