A lady left people in awe at the airport following her kind gesture to a distraught man and his young daughter

Despite being a stranger, the lady offered to pay N307k for the flight ticket of the man's 2-year-old girl to enable her to fly with him

This is as the man was stuck in a dilemma after learning at the airport that he couldn't fly with his daughter because she didn't have a ticket

A kind woman got a man emotional at the airport after she came to his rescue.

Understanding Compassion reports that the unidentified lady had paid $749 (R10 980) for the flight ticket of the distraught man's 2-year-old daughter to enable her to fly with him.

The strange lady came to the rescue of the distraught man Photo Credit: Hindustan Times, Understanding Compassion

According to a fellow flier Kevin Leslie who shared the story, the man became helpless upon learning that he couldn't board the aeroplane with his little kid because she didn't have a ticket.

He had booked the flight when his toddler was a year old and didn't realize that she needed a ticket of her own.

Helpless, the man was said to have begun making calls in order to seek help only for the kind-hearted lady to walk up to him and offered to help after being aware of the situation.

The stunned man gave the woman a hug in appreciation while the flight agent was left in awe.

Man gives up first-class seat for 88-year-old woman

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a kind man had given up his first-class seat for an old woman in an aeroplane.

The man identified as Jack was said to have found the 88-year-old woman named Violet in the economy class as he came onboard.

Leah said Violet - who is a nurse that travels to the UK and America to carry out her work - had always wanted to seat in the front and it came to reality thanks to Jack.

The stunned woman then requested photos with the kind-hearted man.

