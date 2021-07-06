Kind Man Gives up His First-Class Seat in Aeroplane for 88-Year-Old Woman, Helps her Fulfill Lifelong Dream
- A man named Jack has been praised and celebrated on social media as he took an old woman by surprise with his kind deed in an aeroplane
- Jack and his family had got first-class seats but instead, he offered his to an 88-year-old woman identified as Violet
- The kind man then went ahead to take the old woman's seat in the economy class which was beside a toilet
A man swapped his seats with an old woman in an aeroplane to help her fulfil her lifelong desire.
The man, according to a lady named Leah Amy on Facebook, had booked first-class seats with his family.
The man identified as Jack was said to have found the 88-year-old woman named Violet in the economy class as he came onboard.
Leah said Violet - who is a nurse that travels to the UK and America to carry out her work - had always wanted to seat in the front and it came to reality thanks to Jack.
The stunned woman then requested photos with the kind-hearted man.
Social media users hail Jack
People gushed about Jack's gesture and had good thoughts for him.
Engin Capsiz said:
"Bravo Jack for your kindness and bravo Leah for sharing this lovely gesture. This post will help kindness become contagious."
Elaine Lehman wrote:
"A wonderful story about Jack and Violet. If only you had not mocked Violet's given name. That's who she is, not a Vera or Rose to be renamed. Cheers."
Minnie Meneses Lee commented:
"Jack is a product of good upbringing and possibly good compassionate people around him while growing up."
Genevieve Vas reacted:
"This world goes on for the kindness found in persons like Jack. Leah, appreciated your thoughtfulness too."
