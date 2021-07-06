A man named Jack has been praised and celebrated on social media as he took an old woman by surprise with his kind deed in an aeroplane

Jack and his family had got first-class seats but instead, he offered his to an 88-year-old woman identified as Violet

The kind man then went ahead to take the old woman's seat in the economy class which was beside a toilet

A man swapped his seats with an old woman in an aeroplane to help her fulfil her lifelong desire.

The man, according to a lady named Leah Amy on Facebook, had booked first-class seats with his family.

He swapped his first-class spot for the old woman's economy seat Photo Credit: Leah Amy

The man identified as Jack was said to have found the 88-year-old woman named Violet in the economy class as he came onboard.

Leah said Violet - who is a nurse that travels to the UK and America to carry out her work - had always wanted to seat in the front and it came to reality thanks to Jack.

The stunned woman then requested photos with the kind-hearted man.

Social media users hail Jack

People gushed about Jack's gesture and had good thoughts for him.

Engin Capsiz said:

"Bravo Jack for your kindness and bravo Leah for sharing this lovely gesture. This post will help kindness become contagious."

Elaine Lehman wrote:

"A wonderful story about Jack and Violet. If only you had not mocked Violet's given name. That's who she is, not a Vera or Rose to be renamed. Cheers."

Minnie Meneses Lee commented:

"Jack is a product of good upbringing and possibly good compassionate people around him while growing up."

Genevieve Vas reacted:

"This world goes on for the kindness found in persons like Jack. Leah, appreciated your thoughtfulness too."

