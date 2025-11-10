"This Is a Legend Right Here": Thierry Henry Shares An Emotional Moment with Siya Kolisi
- Springbok captain Siya Kolisi marked his 100th Test match with a victory over France at the Stade de France in Paris
- French football legend Thierry Henry congratulated Kolisi after the game, sharing an emotional embrace and jersey exchange
- Fans flooded social media, sharing their reactions to the iconic cross-sport moment between two global sporting greats
Springboks captain Siya Kolisi celebrated a major milestone on Saturday, 8 November 2025, when he played his 100th Test match at the Stade de France in Paris. South Africa sealed a memorable win over France after a strong second-half performance.
The nation celebrated the Zwide-born rugby hero, who made his international debut in 2013 against Scotland in Nelspruit. Kolisi has since inspired South Africa to back-to-back Rugby World Cup victories in 2019 and 2023, and recently led the team to consecutive Rugby Championship titles.
Thierry Henry honours Siya Kolisi
Over the weekend, the world of sport joined South Africans in paying tribute to the first black Springbok captain. Among the many global stars who honoured him was French football legend and Arsenal icon Thierry Henry.
In a touching moment shared by French Rugby on social media on Sunday, 9 November, Henry was seen warmly embracing Kolisi after the match a gesture that showed his deep admiration. The two sporting icons even exchanged jerseys, creating one of the weekend’s most heartwarming moments.
Henry was later photographed with rising Springbok star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who produced another Man of the Match performance.
Fans react to the Henry-Kolisi moment
Rugby fans across the world took to social media to share their thoughts on the viral moment:
@khayakoko88:
“Tony Parker and Titi giving Siya props? That’s when you know you’ve transcended the sport of rugby.”
@DR_carter_S:
“Siya is the greatest captain of all time.”
@BolandCharter:
“Why is Thierry sizing him up?”
@BolandCharter:
“The most valuable and momentous white Springbok jersey there is likely ever to be.”
@PabloDaRunna:
“Thierry Henry looking at him like, ‘Dammmmm monna o fit yong.’”
@wamajobe:
“Haibo, manje uThierry Henry? That look?”
@SonofGobani:
“When Thierry Henry, one of the greatest to ever kick a soccer ball, looks at you like he’s star-struck, my friend, you can write to your mother and say, ‘Mama, I made it!’”
@OngeziweMagqo:
“Us in SA see this look and gaze as disrespect… hence Siya didn’t pay attention to him.”
@Ndure6:
“You’d swear Titi is looking at Kate.”
@leyda_tsoa:
“Did you see the way Henry looked at him like he’s the Champions League trophy!”
@Kay_Rantai:
“Thierry Henry looks star-struck.”
@MasaleMoila:
“Henry is like, ‘This is a legend right here,’ couldn’t believe his eyes.”
@dalbertus2107:
“Find someone who looks at you the way Thierry Henry is looking at Siya. Come on, man.”
Why Rachel Kolisi was in France
Briefly News previously reported that Springboks captain Siya Kolisi’s estranged wife, Rachel, and their children were in Paris, France.
Speculation had been rife about the reason for Rachel’s trip to the City of Love. However, it is believed that her visit was to support Kolisi as he reached a personal milestone on Saturday, with their children cheering him on from the stands.
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.