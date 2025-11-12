Siya Kolisi reached 100 international caps at the Stade de France over the weekend

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised Kolisi’s journey and called him a friend

The two sporting icons share a rare cross-sport friendship that began after South Africa’s 2019 Rugby World Cup

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised Springbok captain Siya Kolisi as he reached his 100th international appearance at the Stade de France on Saturday. The two first met in South Africa years ago, forming an unexpected friendship that has grown ever since.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi recently welcomed former Liverpool FC manager Jürgen Klopp to South Africa.

Source: Facebook

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Klopp described Kolisi’s journey as “truly inspiring” and highlighted the privilege of calling him a friend. He also congratulated the Bok skipper on reaching this major milestone, noting that the best chapters of his career are still ahead.

From chance meeting to lasting friendship

Kolisi and Klopp’s bond began shortly after South Africa’s 2019 Rugby World Cup victory. While celebrating in Cape Town, Kolisi spotted Klopp and struck up a conversation that lasted more than an hour. The Liverpool manager invited Kolisi to Anfield, where he attended a Champions League clash against Napoli days later.

Over the years, they have reunited multiple times and collaborated on campaigns like Adidas ‘Klopp x Kolisi.’ They even discovered they share a birthday, exchanging greetings every 16 June. Kolisi has called Klopp “a true friend who treats me like one of his own,” praising both him and his wife for their warmth and support.

The Springboks captain in March 2025 welcomed Klopp when he was on a visit to South Africa. The two sports icons were seen together in a video that Kolisi captioned,

Always special spending time with the boss @Klopp always welcome in SA.

Klopp was not the only global star who honoured Kolisi this past weekend. French football legend and Arsenal icon Thierry Henry also honoured the Zwide-born rugby star.

In a touching moment shared by French Rugby on social media on Sunday, 9 November, Henry was seen warmly embracing Kolisi after the match, a gesture that showed his deep admiration. The two sporting icons even exchanged jerseys, creating one of the weekend’s most heartwarming moments.

Henry was later photographed with rising Springbok star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who produced another Man of the Match performance.

Siya Kolisi of South Africa celebrates victory at full-time following the Autumn Nations Series 2025 match between France and South Africa at Stade de France.

Source: Getty Images

The 34-year-old became the ninth player in the history of the South African national rugby team to hit such a milestone.

The Springboks captain made his debut for the national team in 2013 against Scotland, and rose through the ranks before being named the leader of the team and lifting two Rugby World Cups.

Despite the issue with his estranged wife, Rachel, the SA businesswoman was present during the game alongside their kids. The reason being that it aligns with the laid-down tradition for Boks players of having their family join them on historic occasions.

