Najat Lokko: Meet 11 Year Old Female Boxer Who Desires to Win World Title

The 11-year-old is a young Ghanaian female boxer from Jamestown whose desire is to win the world title someday

She is trained by her father, Carl Lokko, a professional boxing coach

According to Najat's parents, she started boxing at the age of four

Najat Lokko is a young Ghanaian female boxer residing in Jamestown, Ghana whose desire is to one day become the first Ghanaian female to win the world title.

In a documentary put together by Muftawu Nabila Abdulai, Najat narrated that she decided to become a boxer because growing up, most of her family members were into boxing and she wanted to do same.

Najat Lokko with former female boxer and with her father, Carl Lokko, a boxing coach Source: UGC

Boxing at a young age

Speaking to her mother, Ramatu Lokko, in the interview, she revealed that Najat started training with her father when she was about four years old.

She also stated that, because Najat's father is a boxing coach, all the children like to box.

Carl Lokko, Najat's father, added that his children always make him proud anytime he sees the commitment with which they train.

"I coach other boxers and some don't seem to appreciate what I do for them as much as my children do", he said.

Starting early helps

He added that it is a good thing Najat has started boxing this early and as she grows, she'd understand the game better and make a good name for herself and the family.

Teachers at Happy Day Academy where Najat schools testified that she blends the sport and academic work very well as she is doing great on both sides.

Watch the documentary below;

