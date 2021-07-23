PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Ngizwe Mchunu's wife Lindi Khuzwayo wept uncontrollably in the Randburg Magistrate's Court when it was announced the Mchunu's was remanded into custody until his next bail hearing.

Magistrate Hleziphi Mkhasibe said that Mchunu's bail hearing was adjourned until 28 July, according to a report by Daily Sun.

The wife of alleged instigators of the violence in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng Ngizwe Mchunu heavily wept in court when he was denied bail. Image: Twitter

"Mr Mchunu, your matter is postponed to 28 July for your bail application. You are in custody, no bail and you are to be kept at Joburg Central," said Mkhasibe.

Mchunu's wife broke down and had to be removed from the court by a family member after realising that her husband would be in jail for at least another seven days.

Mchunu's legal representative Bongikonsi Khanyile stated that he was worried that Mchunu would not get the justice he deserves. Khanyile believes that Mchunu is not guilty and is merely a scapegoat.

Khanyile also claims that his client is unemployed.

According to , the National Prosecuting Authority stated that Mchunu was a flight risk and therefore denied bail. The NPA argued that Mchunu has access to a private jet which he used to travel between KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng during the riots.

Mchunu is accused of being one of the instigators of the violent protests that took place in the past. The NPA says he held state of the address styled meetings in which he demanded that former president Jacob Zuma be released from prison or all hell would break loose.

