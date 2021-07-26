Somizi Mhlongo had an epiphany at the gym about how people live their lives, that he just had to share with his followers

Being hit by the fact that we are all really just living to survive, Somizi asked the question as to why we are wasting our lives doing this, we need to live a little, not just survive

Seeing Somizi’s post, many took to the comment section to thank him for sharing this as they agree - we all need to stress less and live more

Somizi Mhlongo has been having a lot of “ah-ha moments” these days and he is loving sharing them with his people. Somizi has some legit wisdom to share.

Taking to social media to share his most recent epiphany, Somizi explained how he has just realised that every single person is really only just doing their best.

It dawned upon Somizi Mhlongo that we are all just living to survive and not actually enjoying life. Somizi shared his thoughts with fans. Image: @somizi.

It was when he was at the gym that this realisation dawned upon him. Seeing everyone just doing their thing, Somizi was overcome by the fact that everyone is just in “survival mode.

Somizi said:

“I was at the gym right now, I was looking about, I was looking at everybody working out, going up and down, pacing up and down. Really for me it’s an investment of your life, your body, because you are trying to stay as young as possible, as energetic, long as possible.

“This life is exactly like what is happening at the gym. The world that we live in, and the lives that we are living, these are exactly how things happen at the gym. Everybody trying their best, it's a survival mode, we are all living to survive.”

The real shocker for Somizi out of all of this was the fact that we all stress over selves when really we should just be living. We are all going to die and no one can avoid that, so why live every day stressing to survive?

Somizi understands that stress is needed for motivation, however, he is now encouraging people to live more and stop trying so hard just to survive.

Life is short, mara, and it is going to end whether we like it or now, so let’s live!

Fans took to the comment section to applaud Somizi on his epiphany. This is some sound advice; a lot of people never saw life like this.

@bulelwalindiwe thanked Somizi for clearing this up:

“So so true Somizi, that's why I love you, you think wisely, you've been through many things and you have experienced so much.”

define_body_sa was wowed:

“Brilliant! I love the part about being attached to partner or people that don’t actually give a fuck. Hard times show who the real people are in our lives. Love this message.”

@poppy_masilela23 needed to hear this:

“Thank you Som, today woke up very sad that I don't have a house and job. My kids needs to have a home I was crying kodwa you made me strong. Thank you.”

Somizi reveals the thing he hates to do the most

Somizi Mhlongo dropped some hard facts about his life in a candid video he uploaded on Instagram, reported Briefly News.

The celebrity revealed that he loved to look after himself and looked forward to bathing, moisturising and doing his hair. However, he revealed that he hates to brush his teeth despite how conscious he is of his mouth and how his breath smells.

He wanted to know if other people felt the same way and confessed that he is really lazy when it comes to brushing his teeth.

ondel_star:

"It’s the moisturising my body that makes me cringe."

