Zenande Mfenyana’s heart was sore when she saw police taking looted food from homes where it was evident the food was needed

Sharing her thoughts on social media, Zenande expressed how she feels the food should have just been left for those in need, especially children

While some understood where Zenande was coming from, most agreed that there is no excuse for theft, not even hunger

Zenande Mfenyana gets that police needed to step in and do something about the thousands of appliances and other goods that were looted, however, she just does not understand how taking back the food is necessary.

The debate with the whole looting saga involves defence of those who are honestly hungry and crying out for help, and this is why Zenande has been defeated by the authorit.es removing food from homes that clearly needed it.

Zenande Mfenyana says she's heartbroken to see food being seized after looting that took place. She feels it should have just been left for those in need. Image: @zenandemfenyana.

Taking to social media to air her views, Zenande asked why police had to take back the food. Children are starving, the food is not going to be resold, just give it to the people.

Zenande posted:

Zenande’s post evoked a lot of emotion. With many different opinions being expressed, it seems that a zero-tolerance to acts of criminality is where most people are at.

@lestsoalo pointed out how police have failed to arrest officials who have stolen from the people, yet they are taking food back from those in need:

@Ignaciohb3 took a stand, pointing out that there were many hungry people who did not loot, a crime is a crime:

@Zamie8909 says there is no excuse for theft, not even hunger:

@MokhantsoBini believes if you leave stolen food for children it is teaching them to steal:

