Barcelona Star Lionel Messi Among Top 5 Players With Most Trophies in Football

Lionel Messi is number two among players that have the most decorated careers in the round leather game

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner won an impressive 37 trophies for Barcelona and, most recently, Argentina in the Copa America

Brazil's Maxwell and Dani Alves are also among the football stars on the list as well as Andres Iniesta and Ryan Giggs

Lionel Messi's 17 seasons at Barcelona has seen him drawn among the players with the most trophies in their playing careers, according to Sports Keeda.

The Argentine ended last season with the Copa del Rey and went on to win his first senior trophy for Albiceleste at the recent Copa America tournament.

Lionel Messi is among the top five players with the most trophies in history at club football level. Image: Chris Brunskill.

However, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner is behind his Barcelona teammate Dani Alves, who is currently in a quest to win gold for Brazil at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Barcelona are currently looking to get the Argentine tied down to the Camp Nou until the end of his career, as reported by Football Espana.

Briefly News takes a look at the five players with the most trophies won in football:

5. Ryan Giggs (36 trophies)

With close to 700 appearances for Manchester United in his 24-year spell at Old Trafford, Giggs won 13 Premier League titles.

Among his other trophies includes two Champions League, four FA Cup, four League Cup, nine Community Shield, one UEFA Super Cup, one Intercontinental Cup and one FIFA Club World Cup.

4. Maxwell (37 trophies)

As unpopular as the Brazilian defender is, his trophy cabinet is as full as a player that has won many individual awards like Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi.

He won a trophy with Cruzeiro, four at Ajax, five with Inter Milan, four in Paris Saint-Germain colours and one Champions League title at Barcelona.

3. Andres Iniesta (37 trophies)

The Spanish legend spent his entire playing career with Barcelona before moving to Japanese side Vissel Kobe and that did not stop him from winning titles.

Out of his 37 major titles he scooped nine La Liga, six Copa del Rey, four Champions League, the World Cup and back-to-back European Championship trophies.

2. Lionel Messi (37 trophies)

Messi had virtually won everything in his career at Barcelona up until he helped Argentina to the Copa America title this summer.

The 34-year-old won ten La Liga titles, the highest ever won by a foreigner in the Spanish top-flight division, as well as seven Copa del Rey and four Champions League trophies.

1. Dani Alves (42 trophies)

Alves still leads players with most career trophies at senior level starting from his days with Sevilla before moving to Barcelona and then Juventus as well as Paris Saint-Germain.

With two Europa League and three Champions League titles Alves swept nine league trophies across the three top clubs he played for in Europe.

At an international level, the 37-year-old has won two Copa America titles and two Con-Federation trophies.

