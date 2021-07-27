“Amanga”: Mzansi Reacts to Proud Dad Who Shows Off Yummy Dinner Cooked by Son, 8

South Africans are questioning one proud father who displayed his son’s delicious dinner he cooked for him

The social media account holder, @Ndi_Muvenda_ says his son is only eight but his cooking skills are way better than many boys of his age

Mzansi is in disbelief and many say the guy doesn’t have children and some hilariously argue that he downloaded the photo somewhere

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!:

A proud South African father is bragging about his son’s cooking skills on social media by sharing a photo of a yummy meal. The Twitter user, @Ndimu_Venda_ says his son surprised him this past weekend by dishing up a mouth-watering dinner.

The photo has grabbed the attention of Twitter followers but some are not buying the dad’s story that an eight-year-old can cook such a good meal. Briefly News looks at the hilarious reactions.

South Africans are reacting to a dinner cooked by an eight-year-old son. Image: @Ndi_Muvenda_Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Fokz_TheCook said:

“Bathong we never saw your son hahaha.”

@Darkceasder said:

“You had to steal tweet like your guy Marvin hahaha.”

@DaRealShepherd said:

“Thanks, Dad for acknowledging my cooking.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@Mulimisi4 said:

“Heyi ndi hand writing ya Mduduzi Zuma not Ndi Muvenda.”

@RealKayMaster said:

“Bad, terrible.”

@Njabshouse said:

“Ufuna ukuduma ngamanga.”

Mzansi is in love with a woman who took mom to a restaurant for the 1st time

In a related article, Briefly News ran a story that a proud woman has just made her mother feel special after taking the lady out to a restaurant for the first time.

The lady has dropped two pictures of the mom chilling nicely and enjoying her meal.

Shared by @Getjiese, she says her mother expressed intense gratitude and the post has attracted similar revelations from many followers on Twitter. Posted at mid-morning on Tuesday, the heart-warming post has received 1 441 likes and this story has surely inspired many in Mzansi.

@DipNuza said:

“I tried taking mine she said I'd rather give her R500 she doesn't want to waste, so now I take her along every time with my kids' birthdays, she has no choice, that mentality ya waste, I want to erase it.”

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za