“Amanga”: Mzansi Reacts to Proud Dad Who Shows Off Yummy Dinner Cooked by Son, 8
- South Africans are questioning one proud father who displayed his son’s delicious dinner he cooked for him
- The social media account holder, @Ndi_Muvenda_ says his son is only eight but his cooking skills are way better than many boys of his age
- Mzansi is in disbelief and many say the guy doesn’t have children and some hilariously argue that he downloaded the photo somewhere
A proud South African father is bragging about his son’s cooking skills on social media by sharing a photo of a yummy meal. The Twitter user, @Ndimu_Venda_ says his son surprised him this past weekend by dishing up a mouth-watering dinner.
The photo has grabbed the attention of Twitter followers but some are not buying the dad’s story that an eight-year-old can cook such a good meal. Briefly News looks at the hilarious reactions.
The post reads:
@Fokz_TheCook said:
“Bathong we never saw your son hahaha.”
@Darkceasder said:
“You had to steal tweet like your guy Marvin hahaha.”
@DaRealShepherd said:
“Thanks, Dad for acknowledging my cooking.”
@Mulimisi4 said:
“Heyi ndi hand writing ya Mduduzi Zuma not Ndi Muvenda.”
@RealKayMaster said:
“Bad, terrible.”
@Njabshouse said:
“Ufuna ukuduma ngamanga.”
Mzansi is in love with a woman who took mom to a restaurant for the 1st time
In a related article, Briefly News ran a story that a proud woman has just made her mother feel special after taking the lady out to a restaurant for the first time.
The lady has dropped two pictures of the mom chilling nicely and enjoying her meal.
Shared by @Getjiese, she says her mother expressed intense gratitude and the post has attracted similar revelations from many followers on Twitter. Posted at mid-morning on Tuesday, the heart-warming post has received 1 441 likes and this story has surely inspired many in Mzansi.
@DipNuza said:
“I tried taking mine she said I'd rather give her R500 she doesn't want to waste, so now I take her along every time with my kids' birthdays, she has no choice, that mentality ya waste, I want to erase it.”
