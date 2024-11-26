"Limpopo is Talented": Man Stuns Mzansi With Impressive Wheelbarrow Skills in Video, SA Reacts
- One gent left South Africans in shock over his wheelbarrow skills in a clip making rounds on social media
- Many people were drawn to the video, which received thousands of likes and comments in addition to countless views
- People reacted as they rushed to the comments sections section, expressing their thoughts
One young man left many people on the internet with mixed reactions after he showcased his wheelbarrow skills.
Gent's wheelbarrow skills, wow Mzansi
Shu people have skills. A guy left online users was talking over his fascinating skills, which he displayed in a viral video.
The footage posted by TikTok user @phalasproduction showcased the man holding the wheelbarrow with his mouth while moving around the place.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
In the video, the man can also be seen busting off impressive dance moves as he moves around with a wheelbarrow in his mouth, leaving many people in South Africa in shock. @phalasproduction's clip went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.
Watch the amusing video below:
SA reacts to man wheelbarrow skills
The internet community was taken aback, and many people rushed to share their opinions in the comments section.
Kim Princy Mofokeng cracked a joke, saying:
"Life after matric."
Ntwänëh Sthåbiï said:
"Limpopo is talented."
Joy Maimela added:
"Content is going to kill us."
Letlhogonolo commented:
"What was the thought process behind this?"
Chubby Dineo expressed:
"My teeth are broken already."
Shyleen said:
"Limpopo is a country itself."
Lady’s unique Maize meal carrying method stuns SA
Briefly News previously reported the amazing strategy of carrying a sack of maize meal on her head caused one woman to go viral on social media.
Ladies are strong and formidable, and this woman has demonstrated that. TikTok user @dollard_016 posted the video, which depicts a woman holding a large sack of maize meal on her head. Many people on the internet were amazed by the woman's ability to carry the bag using just the side corner.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za