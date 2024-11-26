One gent left South Africans in shock over his wheelbarrow skills in a clip making rounds on social media

One young man left many people on the internet with mixed reactions after he showcased his wheelbarrow skills.

A man shocked South Africans with his incredible wheelbarrow skills in a TikTok video. Image: Carlos Barquero/Getty Images and @phalasproduction/TikTok

Gent's wheelbarrow skills, wow Mzansi

Shu people have skills. A guy left online users was talking over his fascinating skills, which he displayed in a viral video.

The footage posted by TikTok user @phalasproduction showcased the man holding the wheelbarrow with his mouth while moving around the place.

In the video, the man can also be seen busting off impressive dance moves as he moves around with a wheelbarrow in his mouth, leaving many people in South Africa in shock. @phalasproduction's clip went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

SA reacts to man wheelbarrow skills

The internet community was taken aback, and many people rushed to share their opinions in the comments section.

Kim Princy Mofokeng cracked a joke, saying:

"Life after matric."

Ntwänëh Sthåbiï said:

"Limpopo is talented."

Joy Maimela added:

"Content is going to kill us."

Letlhogonolo commented:

"What was the thought process behind this?"

Chubby Dineo expressed:

"My teeth are broken already."

Shyleen said:

"Limpopo is a country itself."

Lady’s unique Maize meal carrying method stuns SA

Briefly News previously reported the amazing strategy of carrying a sack of maize meal on her head caused one woman to go viral on social media.

Ladies are strong and formidable, and this woman has demonstrated that. TikTok user @dollard_016 posted the video, which depicts a woman holding a large sack of maize meal on her head. Many people on the internet were amazed by the woman's ability to carry the bag using just the side corner.

