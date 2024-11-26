Talented TikTok content creator Seemah has won her first major award, and she is beyond proud

She won the Emerging Social Media Personality of the Year award at the 2024 SA Social Media Awards

Fans trolled Cyan Boujee for hating on Seemah after she previously exposed her bank balance

Seemah has bagged her 1st award at the 2024 SASMAs. Image: @s.eemah_x, @cyan.boujee24

Seemah expresses gratitude to fans after bagging award

Social media content creator who started out with a small following on TikTok, Seemah, is a proud owner of the Emerging Social Media Personality of the Year award.

She was nominated at the 2024 SA Social Media Awards and did not walk away empty-handed. On Instagram, Seemah posted a photo of her with an appreciative message:

"I just want to say thank you to everyone who voted for me. I’m finally an award-winning Content Creator—as I SHOULD be! One thing I’ve learnt from all of this is resilience!

"One thing I’ve always prayed for is strength to overcome everything and anything that I face in this industry because I don’t know anyone who has taken so much hate with grace and turned lemons into lemonade as I did. I appreciate everyone who took me as I am & worked with me, guided me, and also allowed me to be myself in the process! I am just a small girl with big dreams and full of a lot of things😂❤️ Thank you, I appreciate it so much."

Fans congratulate Seemah, shade Cyan

With her large following, Seemah has received tons of congratulatory messages from her fans.

@bello_phakoe said:

"Thina siyakthanda sisi. Congratulations 🙌 you have earned this."

n.vilakazi gushed:

"I'm so proud of you momma❤️. Stay as pure and bubbly as you are! Love it for you ke sisi."

uhope shabangu asked:

"So proud of you beautiful ❤️❤️you are so deserving of this win."

iamdonivile mentioned:

"I somehow new @s.eemah_x was gonna get this one cause come on it’s SEEMAH."

smangele 34 laughed:

"Huge Congratulations !❤️ lmao I screamed at your song choice."

She posted a video of herself accepting her speech and expressing her gratitude: "God has a weird way of showing me he loves me🥺❤️all my tears didn’t go to waste!"

Some of her fans threw shade at Cyan Boujee after she alleged that Seemah was stalking her:

On TikTok, @Naomi said: “Sesi Cyan was found shaking, anyway congratulations Seemah.”

@Katli replied: “iR170 ka Seemah bheka iyenzani (Look at what Seemah’s R170 is doing). Congratulations mama.”

@Minathi joked: "So proud of you baby girl🥺 I wonder uthini Lo unempundu zomdubulo Xa kunje (I wonder the one with the big bottom is thinking right now.)

@_tshego gushed: "Onale show off, "GOD" In front of your enemies he will make sure congratulations dear."

