Somizi Mhlongo has been left shook after seeing what the South African Olympic team wore to the opening ceremony

Taking to social media to share his views, Somizi asked his followers for their opinions as he just had no words

It looks like almost everyone feels the same way as Somizi; the outfits are actually a laugh and an embarrassment, shame

Somizi Mhlongo, like many other South Africans, is still puzzling over the outfit choice of our Olympians. We know the budgets are low but really, safari dress-up is not a vibe.

Taking to social media to express his feels, the fashion-forward Somizi asked peeps what their thoughts were because he just can’t even.

Somizi Mhlongo cannot believe the outfit choice of our Olympic team. That safari dress is just an embarrassment. Image: @somizi.

Somizi does not understand what our team was thinking rocking up to the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics looking like they were tourists going on safari. It is embarrassing for any Mzansi citizen with even a bit of a fashion sense, shame.

Somizi posted:

Veldskoene with South African flag socks, khaki kortbroek and animal print button-ups, it was not a good look. The people of Mzansi have been discussing the matter on social media and the only appropriate response seems to be humour.

@ThutoMoretlwe used a relative comparison:

@UncleDenk expressed how cheap the attire looked:

@Dima_Mawandla had a good laugh:

Nathi Mthethwa says there's no pressure on Team South Africa

In more Olympics news, Briefly News previously reported that Nathi Mthethwa, the Sports Minister, stressed that Team SA's participation in the Tokyo Olympics is not under any pressure.

The Tokyo Olympics began on Friday 23 July and will conclude on 8 August. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, then-Minister of Sports and Recreation Fikile Mbalula set a 10-medal goal for the squad, which they met.

Mthethwa, who was unable to travel to Japan because of the ongoing virus, sent his best wishes to the athletes on Thursday 22 July at the South African embassy residence in Tokyo in a 'Welcoming Team SA to Japan' ceremony.

