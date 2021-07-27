Halala: Woman Celebrates Beating #Covid19, SA Excited with Her

A local woman has headed online to celebrate her difficult recovery from the coronavirus

The positive lady shared that overcoming fear and simply listening to her doctor's advice were the main factors that got her through

Mzansi headed to the comments section with many social media users congratulating the woman on her speedy recovery

A local woman has headed online in an infectiously positive mood, sharing that she has just beaten the coronavirus. After weeks of what Mamogolo Pabi calls a "traumatising experience," the young woman is grateful to get back to her life.

, @suhnnah shared the encouraging post with Mzansi.

"I’ve Beat #COVID19. Did you all hear me? I AM #COVID19 Free! Holy Lord ... what a traumatising experience! Wow!

"Thank you all for your lovely messages, calls and prayers. I’m grateful! On that Note... I COME BAAAAACK... my name is Mamogolo Pabi... WOW," she excitedly captioned her tweet.

The ray of sunshine certainly left South Africans inspired by her positive attitude and story of overcoming the often deadly disease. One user enquired about how Pabi was able to recover and her biggest tip was to get rid of fear and just listen to the doctors.

Check out some of the comments to the post below:

@gevaarlik21 said:

"Welcome back skhokho."

@BethelActs said:

"GOD IS GREAT."

@Matsoba29183224 said:

"Congratulations and give thanks to God for protecting and healing you I'm so so so happy for you mamaP wa ka."

@kgetsa_s said:

"Great, you are a fighter."

Journalist, Karyn Maughan, catches Covid-19, asks South Africa to pray for her

In related news about the coronavirus, Briefly News previously reported that Karyn Maughan a legal journalist for News24 took to the internet to reveal that she has tested positive for Covid-19 and was in the hospital.

She had been vaccinated and hoped that it would save her from the worst of it but asked social media users to pray for her.

This resulted in her trending on social media with people from all walks of life, rich and poor of all races wishing her a speedy recovery.

Social media users reach out to the Covid-stricken journalist

@kulanicool:

"Get well soon Karyn."

@JohnPerlman:

"Karyn you are in my most positive thoughts and prayers. Take care."

@RefilWest:

"Praying for you indeed, Karyn."

Holding the faith.

Sending love and positive energy…"

@Nandisa_Milisi:

"Let me share a homemade remedy. Ginger garlic honey Disprin and mhlonyane. Boil the rest except honey and Disprin. Sieve then add the last 2. Drink a cup cold or hot it's ok. 1lt = 2 Disprin, 4 cloves garlic 4 tablespoon ginger and a handful mhlonyane. Can put the amount you want honey."

@Mo_Mokhs:

"@karynmaughan get well soon Karyn, you were the reason I registered and vaccinated because of your informative tweets."

