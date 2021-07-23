Journalist, Karyn Maughan, Catches COVID-19, Asks South Africa to Pray For Her

Karyn Maughan a legal journalist for News24 took to social media to let South Africa know that she had tested positive for Covid-19

She asked people to pray for her and let social media users know that she was in the hospital and had been vaccinated

She hoped that she would be spared the worst of the virus and social media users reached out in their hundreds to wish her well

This resulted in her trending on social media with people from all walks of life, rich and poor of all races wishing her a speedy recovery.

Social media users reach out to the Covid-stricken journalist

@kulanicool:

"Get well soon Karyn."

@JohnPerlman:

"Karyn you are in my most positive thoughts and prayers. Take care."

@RefilWest:

"Praying for you indeed, Karyn.

Holding the faith.

Sending love and positive energy…"

@Nandisa_Milisi:

"Let me share a homemade remedy. Ginger garlic honey Disprinand mhlonyane. Boil the rest except honey and Disprin. Siff then add de last 2. Drink a cup cold or hot it's ok. 1lt = 2 Disprin, 4 cloves garlic 4 tablespoon ginger and a handful mhlonyane. Can put the amount you want honey.

@Mo_Mokhs:

"@karynmaughan get well soon Karyn, you were the reason I registered and vaccinated because of your informative tweets ❤️"

Karyn has not always been the recipient of positive messages online

