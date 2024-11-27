The former The Wife actor Kwenzo Ngcobo posted a stunning picture of his mother on Instagram

Fans were in awe over his mother's stunning looks, and some reminisced on the times she taught them in Primary school

Some fans were gobsmacked at how much alike they looked, and they thanked her for birthing a talented actor

'Scandal!' star Kwenzo Ngcobo has showed off his mother. Image: @kwenzo_pholoba

Source: Instagram

Kwenzo Ngcobo, a talented actor known for his role on the Showmax series The Wife, posted a stunning picture of his mother on Instagram.

Kwenzo's mother has SA gushing

Taking to social media, Kwenzo Ngcobo posted a stunning snap of his mother with the caption, "Intombi kaMapholoba," which translates to "A queen from the Mapholoba clan."

Some fans instantly remembered her from their Primary school days, saying she taught them at a school.

Fans gushed over Kwenzo and his twin mother

People noticed how much alike they looked when they reacted to @MusaKhawula's post on Kwenzo's mother. Some claimed her as their mother-in-law, while others thanked her for giving them a talented star.

@cindzo said:

"That’s a Queen right there we love her for giving us such a talented King."

nompumi_31 gushed:

"The woman who gave birth to our legend is so beautiful❤️"

realram.phage_ said:

"Much love to ma Granny for."

the_only_ndlovu_hun' joked:

"With all due respect and all honesty, that woman gave birth to my type😂"

@Sbusi_G said:

"Mem Ngcobo, our Mansfield Primary School Teacher."

@RamaphiriMpho shared:

"Bathong our mother in law is so beautiful 😍😍"

@Sli_Simelane gushed:

"We see where he gets the looks from 😍🔥🔥"

@Burnerburnerac5 observed:

"One thing about men? They'll look like their mothers. Baze bafana."

@She_giwu responded:

"You can tell uMama is very good person 🥺♥️"

bokang_ghos shared:

"We give praise to God for blessing your mother with you. So you can be a great example to use people who look up to you. (Disclaimer: I'm Sotho, but I trust what I said is clear)"

Kwenzo Ngcobo showed off his Mustang

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kwenzo Ngcobo from The Wife had tongues wagging after blogger Musa Khawula shared a picture of him posing next to his Mustang, capturing fans' attention.

Fans debated whether the luxury car was Ngcobo's or just a promotion, with some fans admiring his style.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News