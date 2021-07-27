A woman in the United States identified as Carmen Mendez has displayed how people can be kind to strangers

A woman in the United States has warmed people's hearts by showing compassion to a homeless woman begging diners for their leftovers at a restaurant in California.

The woman identified as Carmen Mendez said the lady begging approached people at Raising Canes to give her their leftovers instead of thrashing them, but they ignored her and decided to throw the leftovers away, Understanding Compassion reports.

Carmen Mendez showed compassion to a homeless woman in California. Photo credit: Understanding Compassion

Carmen is heartbroken

The young woman, who was at the restaurant with her boyfriend, was heartbroken that people showed no compassion to the elderly woman.

In her words:

“Not one person said yes, they all ignored her and threw it away… it broke my heart…”

When she and her boyfriend finished eating, they couldn't find the homeless woman, but she heard a voice behind her as she was about thrashing her leftover.

Carmen buys a fresh meal for the homeless woman

The woman asked for the leftover and Carmen handed it over to her. But she realised that she needed to buy her a fresh meal, which she did.

In her words:

“That hug she gave me was like a hug I had never felt… those tears she shed were felt deep in my heart… I held her tight and let her let it out…I just held her."

According to the kindhearted woman, she will never forget that moment in her life.

Frome homeless to having millions

Briefly News previously reported that a man moved from being homeless to having millions, thanks to an act of kindness he showed a lady in distress.

The homeless man named Robbie offered R61 to a lady who had lost her ATM card after a night outing and lacked the means to get home.

The money, though little, happened to be Robbie's last at that time. The amazed university student identified as Dominique Harrison-Bentzen turned down the offer and found her way home.

Dominique searched for the man the following week and learnt of his plight and how he still rendered help notwithstanding, this further melted her heart.

